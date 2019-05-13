Teresa Giudice Admits 'Struggle' on Mother's Day Two Years After Her Mom Antonia Gorga's Death

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and her mother, Antonia Gorga Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Mother’s Day was a bittersweet one this year for Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up on Instagram, Sunday, about her late mom Antonia Gorga, who died in March 2017 at the age of 66 after a battle with pneumonia.

Giudice, 46, shared a collection of photos featuring herself and Gorga, describing her “struggle” over not being able “to spend Mother’s Day with my wonderful mom.”

“I miss her every single day & know she’s protecting me, my guardian angel. I wish I got just one more day,” the reality star continued. “I’m so lucky to have learned from her & so grateful for my four gorgeous girls who I have the pleasure of hearing them call me ‘Mommy.’ “

She ended the caption with a sweet wish for her fellow moms, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the terrific moms out there!”

Gorga made several appearances on her daughter’s hit Bravo show, and both Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga were extremely close with their mother.

“My mother, she fought really hard. But the pneumonia was too hard for her,” Giudice said through tears on RHONJ‘s season 8 premiere in October 2017. “My mom, she was just the most caring, loving mom ever. And she only cared about my brother, me and my dad. She was an amazing woman. She was pretty amazing.”

While mourning the family’s loss days after Gorga’s death, Giudice thanked fans for their support, captioning a collage of family photos, “Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed.”

She continued, “Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

Image zoom Antonia Gorga and Teresa Giudice Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Giudice’s youngest daughter Audriana, 9, made a sweet card for her mom on Mother’s Day, writing in part, “You are the best most loving, grateful and bravest mommy ever!”

The mother of four’s oldest child — 18-year-old Gia — chimed in on her own Instagram feed, sharing a mother-daughter snapshot and captioning it, “Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible woman I know.”

“Your strength and hard work inspires me everyday,” she wrote. “Thank you for turning me into the person I am today. I love you more than this world mommy, you deserve today more than words can describe❤️❤️”