Teresa Giudice Steps Out with RHONJ Castmate Danielle Staub Amid Joe Giudice Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice is putting on a brave face as her husband Joe Giudice faces deportation.

Teresa, 46, stepped out with fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub at a Steven Dann store opening in Greenvale, New York, on Monday.

For the outing, Teresa went glam in a velvety off-the-shoulder dress, chunky silver heels and a voluminous furry scarf. She left her long brunette hair down and topped the look with nude lips and an elegant watch.

Staub opted for a striped dress, soft thigh-high boots and a matching coat with a bold blue lining. She styled the outfit with hoop earrings.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Tours College with Gia as Joe Faces Deportation: ‘Taking It One Day at a Time’

On Oct. 10, a judge ruled in immigration court that Joe will be deported to Italy, where he was born, after he gets out of prison. Joe is currently serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that started in March 2016 and is set to end in 2019.

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Teresa spent nearly a year in prison from January to December 2015 after she was found guilty of fraud charges.

On Sunday, Teresa, who shares four daughters with Joe, made her first public appearance since her husband’s news broke at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice ‘Lost a Bunch of Weight’ in ‘Extreme’ Training for Bodybuilding Competition: Source

“Everybody, please pray for my family that my husband Joe gets to come home see our daughter Gia graduate,” she told the crowd, according to a source at the scene. “And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Teresa Giudice with daughter Gia Teresa Giudice/Instagram

She previously posted a picture in which the Statue of Liberty seems to sob. She captioned the Instagram photo with four praying hands emojis.

“Joe has changed a lot since he’s been in prison,” a source told PEOPLE earlier in October. “He’s a lot calmer, and I think the experience has really showed him how important his family is. This is breaking his heart.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Was ‘Stunned’ By Joe Giudice’s Pending Deportation: ‘It Seems So Extreme’

“He didn’t deserve a punishment like this,” the source continued about Joe, who did not obtain American citizenship. “He’s been here his entire life! He speaks Italian, slightly, but it’s not like he has a whole circle of people over there that he’s bonded with. How is he going to do it?”