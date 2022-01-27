Teresa Giudice Says She's Still in Touch with Women She Met in Prison: 'They Still Reach Out'

"I'm fine with saying I went to jail. I'm good with it now," Teresa Giudice told Andy Cohen

Teresa Giudice hasn't entirely left her time in prison behind her.

During an appearance this week on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Giudice was asked whether she has stayed in touch with any of the women she met when she served an 11-month sentence in 2015 for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

"Yes, a lot of them, they still reach out to me," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, said. "Jamila Davis. Her name is Jamila Davis, you can look her up. ... Chris Christie put her away for 10 years for mortgage fraud."

"I'm fine with saying I went to jail. I'm good with it now," she told Andy Cohen during this week's interview. "Remember Andy? I didn't want to say the word before."

Regarding her time behind bars, Teresa, who is engaged to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, admitted it "bothered" her for "a long time."

"I know in my heart I was not supposed to go there. I know I only went because I'm in the public eye," she continued. "Listen, I'll shout it out to the world. I signed two contracts that Joe was flipping [for] two homes he was buying. That's all I did. I knew nothing about what he was doing. I mean, I have nothing to hide. Like, I did my time already, you know?"

Teresa Giudice Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Teresa last addressed her prison stint on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. During the Peacock show's second episode, she spoke with costar Cynthia Bailey about how the experience impacted her marriage.

"The first time I left my kids is, like, when I went away when I went to jail. That was like the hardest thing. ... [I was there for] 11 and a half months," she said. "I came home, three months later, Joe went in and then he never came home."

Teresa added that she "thought it was going to work out" with her now-ex-husband, but the reality star became "resentful" after her mother passed away.

"I lost time with my mom and if I didn't go away, I would have never lost that time. And then when he got out, I was like, 'When I see him, this will be my true test,' " she said, later admitting she "didn't feel anything" when she and Joe reunited.

"I hate to even say this. He laid on top of me [one night] but, like, with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn't even open my mouth," she added. "I was just ... disconnected."