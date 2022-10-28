Entertainment TV Teresa Giudice Is 'Honored' to Star in VH1 Holiday Movie 'Fuhgeddabout Christmas' "EXCITING NEWS! I'm in a Christmas movie!!" Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the set of Fuhgeddabout Christmas, which premieres Dec. 21 on VH1 By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 05:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Charles Sykes/getty Teresa Giudice has just given fans an early Christmas gift. The Real House Wives of New Jersey star, 50, shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Thursday to announce she's starring in the upcoming VH1 holiday movie Fuhgeddabout Christmas. "EXCITING NEWS! I'm in a Christmas movie!! Fuhgeddabout Christmas is premiering December 21 at 8pm ET on @vh1!!" she wrote in the caption, tagging a few costars, including Wild 'n Out's Justina Valentine, Mob Wives' Renee Graziano and gossip blogger Perez Hilton. "I'm honored to be part of this project with so many talented people," Giudice added. "@justinavalentine, you are absolutely amazing!! @reneegraziano & @perezhilton, I had a blast with you both and I'm happy we got to share this experience together. Everyone watch!!" Giudice's post included a synopsis of the movie: "When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever." Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon Produced by Valentine, Fuhgeddabout Christmas also stars Nick Cannon, Jersey Shore and Dancing with the Stars' Vinny Guadagnino, Fetty Wap, D.C. Young Fly, Conceited, Sway and The Sopranos' Vincent Pastore. Valentine raved about working with Giudice in the comments section. "Teresa thank you SO MUCH for being a part of our movie. You were AMAZING," she wrote. Giudice has previously acted onscreen, appearing alongside Johnny Depp as "Shocked Stripper" in 1997's Donnie Brasco and as "Housewife #2" in a 2009 episode of the short-lived NBC medical drama Mercy. Teresa Giudice The Bravolebrity's announcement comes after she finished filming season 13 of RHONJ in August when she tied the knot with husband Luis Ruelas. Their wedding special will air a week after the finale for season 13, which is expected to air next year. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Fuhgeddabout Christmas premieres Dec. 21 on VH1.