Teresa Giudice has just given fans an early Christmas gift.

The Real House Wives of New Jersey star, 50, shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Thursday to announce she's starring in the upcoming VH1 holiday movie Fuhgeddabout Christmas.

"EXCITING NEWS! I'm in a Christmas movie!! Fuhgeddabout Christmas is premiering December 21 at 8pm ET on @vh1!!" she wrote in the caption, tagging a few costars, including Wild 'n Out's Justina Valentine, Mob Wives' Renee Graziano and gossip blogger Perez Hilton.

"I'm honored to be part of this project with so many talented people," Giudice added. "@justinavalentine, you are absolutely amazing!! @reneegraziano & @perezhilton, I had a blast with you both and I'm happy we got to share this experience together. Everyone watch!!"

Giudice's post included a synopsis of the movie: "When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever."

Produced by Valentine, Fuhgeddabout Christmas also stars Nick Cannon, Jersey Shore and Dancing with the Stars' Vinny Guadagnino, Fetty Wap, D.C. Young Fly, Conceited, Sway and The Sopranos' Vincent Pastore.

Valentine raved about working with Giudice in the comments section. "Teresa thank you SO MUCH for being a part of our movie. You were AMAZING," she wrote.

Giudice has previously acted onscreen, appearing alongside Johnny Depp as "Shocked Stripper" in 1997's Donnie Brasco and as "Housewife #2" in a 2009 episode of the short-lived NBC medical drama Mercy.

The Bravolebrity's announcement comes after she finished filming season 13 of RHONJ in August when she tied the knot with husband Luis Ruelas. Their wedding special will air a week after the finale for season 13, which is expected to air next year.

Fuhgeddabout Christmas premieres Dec. 21 on VH1.