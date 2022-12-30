Teresa Giudice Stands by 3-Times-a-Day Sex with Husband Luis Ruelas: 'It's a Normal Thing'

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas know how to keep the spark alive in their marriage — and have no regrets about being loud and proud about their passion for each other.

After revealing in August that they were having sex five times a day during their first days of marriage, the newlyweds tell PEOPLE they still have that same firecracker dynamic in the bedroom four months later.

"That was on our honeymoon. You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between," says Giudice, 50. "But I mean listen, my point is, if you don't do that, then that's not normal. That means you love the person you're with and want to be with ... I mean if not, then why be with that person?"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star emphasizes, "It's a normal thing when you love someone."

Ruelas quips, "[During the honeymoon] I'm like, 'I'm going home with a lot of clean clothes,' 'cause we stayed naked a lot of the time, but it was like... I'm attentive to [her] needs."

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. Jenna Russo, Silent Capture Photography & Videography, @silentcapturephoto

And even though the couple has a combined six children — Giudice is mom to daughters Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, while Ruelas is dad to sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, from a previous relationship — that hasn't stopped them from finding plenty of alone time.

"We live on six acres, big house, a lot of work that goes on," explains Ruelas, 47. "We'll fly past each other like ships in the night and be like, 'I'll see you tonight, I'm going to see all of you tonight. I'll meet up with you, I'll meet you later on.'"

"[The kids] know we're in love. In the house they're like, 'Mom, please no P.D.A. right now," says Ruelas.

Giudice says, "I love that, I love how we're very into each other 'cause I want my daughters to find whoever they marry and whoever they're going to be with to be the same way, because that's really important.... My parents were like that. I feel like that's important to show your children whoever you're with, that you love that person. It's not just on the surface, [but] in every level."

Teresa Giudice , Louie Ruelas and their kids. Jenna Russo, Silent Capture Photography & Videography, @silentcapturephoto

This isn't the first time Giudice has boasted about her sex life with Ruelas.

During the RHONJ season 11 reunion, Giudice told host Andy Cohen that Ruelas "loved sucking" on her newly plumped lips.

Prior to meeting Ruelas that season, Giudice — who was newly divorced from ex-husband Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage — said that she was hoping for a partner who would have sex with her "at least three times a day."

Ruelas, the first man she said she's slept with since Joe, appeared to match her drive. Asked by Cohen about a report from The New York Post's Page Six in which Ruelas's exes alleged he "demands sex four times a day," Giudice said, "Yes, I found my match."

"Obviously you can't believe everything you read, but I have found my match," she continued, insisting that the article didn't scare her when it came to dating Ruelas.

"We can't keep our hands off each other," she said on Watch What Happens Live in March 2021. "It's amazing, you don't even know."

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. Jenna Russo, Silent Capture Photography & Videography, @silentcapturephoto

Then, while appearing at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia for an event alongside alongside fellow Housewives stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania, Giudice spilled the tea on her and Ruelas's five-a-day honeymoon schedule (at the time, she said their typical lovemaking routine was "every day, at least twice a day").

"We're very sexual," Giudice shared. "And I love it ... I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't keep his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth. I'll leave it at that."

"We're very hot and steamy and I think that's the way you have to be," she added. "I'm really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Giudice tied the knot with Ruelas in August during a black tie ceremony in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The pair began dating in 2020 after meeting at the Jersey Shore and got engaged in October 2021.

Bravo cameras filmed the event, which will be featured on a wedding special expected to air after the conclusion of RHONJ's upcoming 13th season, which premieres Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.