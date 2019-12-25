Teresa Giudice Spends Christmas Eve with Her Family — and 'Pool Boy' Ex Anthony Delorenzo!

Teresa Giudice spent Christmas Eve surrounded by her family and her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo!

Giudice’s old flame shared and reshared a series of videos and photos on his Instagram Story, showing him celebrating the holiday with Teresa, her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga.

In one clip, originally seen on Joe’s Instagram Story, Delorenzo is captured holding up a glass of wine as Joe proclaims, “We only hang with family here at the Gorga’s.”

“The pool boy, here we come,” Joe, 40, jokes as Delorenzo says, “What I tell you about that pool boy sh–.”

During a recent episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa, 47, revealed that she had hired Delorenzo to build a pool for her New Jersey home. In the episode, costar Dolores Catania joked about the pair’s past relationship.

The humor on Christmas Eve didn’t end there as Melissa shared her own video with Delorenzo, in which he joked that they are the “new couple.”

Delorenzo also shared a group photo of himself with Teresa, Melissa and Joe, writing, “Merry Christmas Eve.”

Teresa also posted moments from their Christmas Eve celebration, sharing videos of Joe and their dad as well as shots of herself and Melissa.

The Bravo star even included snaps of her daughters in Italy with her estranged husband Joe Giudice.

The festive holiday gathering at the Gorga home comes after Teresa and Delorenzo were spotted cuddling up as they made their way to get breakfast in New Jersey on Saturday.

The mother of four dressed in a black puffer jacket with black jeans and lace-up boots as she walked close to Delorenzo, who wrapped his arm around her as they make their way up to the restaurant.

Teresa’s lawyer, James J. Leonard, respectfully declined to comment.

Delorenzo has previously appeared on the Bravo reality show this season. He and Teresa dated as teenagers.

The same day as her breakfast with Delorenzo, Teresa commented on estranged husband Joe’s recent Instagram post, writing that his “beard looks good.”

Teresa’s outing with Delorenzo comes just days after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that she and Joe, 49, decided to split after 20 years of marriage. The pair share four daughters together: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Joe is spending Christmas with his daughters. On Tuesday, he shared an Instagram video of his sweet reunion.

“They are so cute so Happy 😃,” Joe captioned the post.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE last Tuesday that the stars “have been separated,” and wanted to both move on. However, the source said Teresa has not been dating anyone.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said.

“Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father,” the source added. “She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long-distance relationship.”

Still, the source said “there are no plans for divorce” at this time, adding that “both of them are focused” on their four daughters.