Teresa Giudice Is 'So Eternally Grateful' to Have Found Boyfriend Luis Ruelas: 'We Go Together So Well'

Teresa Giudice has been head over heels for boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas since making their relationship public last year.

On Saturday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 48, paid tribute to her beau on his 47th birthday, sharing a photo of them posing in front of some silver mylar balloons, which spelled out his name.

"Happy Birthday @louiearuelas loved celebrating your birthday with you & your family hope you enjoyed everything. I adore you," Giudice wrote in the caption.

The Bravo star also put together a slideshow of photos from their romance, set to "All of Me" by John Legend. "Happy Birthday to my beau @louiearuelas I'm so eternally grateful we found each other," she wrote.

"You have shown me such love, kindness, openness & I feel lucky everyday to have found you!" Giudice continued. "I know we go together so well & I can't wait to celebrate this birthday along with all the birthdays to come in our future. Love you Louie!"

In addition to the mylar balloons, the party was decorated with lush floral arrangements. Ruelas cut into a cake sculpted as some of his favorite things: tequila, cigar, golf and a gold Rolex.

Giudice and Ruelas made their relationship Instagram official in December. PEOPLE previously confirmed in November that she was dating the businessman.

The mother of four revealed the romance on this week's RHONJ, after her daughters spilled the beans to her ex-husband Joe Giudice, 48, with whom she finalized her divorce in September, following 20 years of marriage. "Yes, I'm dating someone," Teresa said in the episode. "I didn't talk about him because I wasn't ready to talk about him. I guess people have loose lips."

"I guess I can't keep it a secret forever," she added during her confessional. "But if it's gonna get out there, I rather people find out when I'm ready for people to find out."

The reality star introduced Ruelas to her ex-husband earlier this month, when they had dinner with Joe and their daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, in the Bahamas.

Joe Giudice and Family Teresa Giduice, Joe Giudice and their daughters | Credit: Joe Giudice/ Instagram

Teresa previously raved about her new relationship, when she appeared on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in February.