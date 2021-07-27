Teresa Giudice Shares Throwback Pic with Boyfriend Luis Ruelas: 'Our First Photo Together'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her boyfriend celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this month

Teresa Giudice is reminiscing on the early days of her relationship with boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, posted the first photos she ever took with Ruelas on her Instagram page, noting in the caption that they were taken exactly one year ago.

"Our first photo taken together #july27 #firstphoto #glenmeremansion ❤️❤️" she captioned two sweet pictures of the couple.

Earlier this month, Giudice shared another sweet tribute to Ruelas for their one-year anniversary.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," she began in an Instagram post alongside several photos of the pair.

"You take great care and consideration in everything you do," she continued. "You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows."

Giudice and Ruelas made their relationship Instagram official in December. PEOPLE previously confirmed she was dating the businessman in November.

The reality star introduced Ruelas to her ex-husband Joe Giudice in April when they had dinner with Joe and their daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, in the Bahamas.

About a month later, Ruelas made his RHONJ debut on the show's finale with Giudice gushing, "One of the things I love most about Louie is he's an amazing dad. He has two sons. There's just so many qualities that I love about him."

Teresa Giudice shares throwback with boyfriend Luis Ruelas Credit: Teresa Giudice/ instagram

"I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that. And it's so crazy because I don't know what the future holds, but this is the best I've felt in a really long time," she added to the cameras.

Later during the episode, Ruelas told her, "I love you. I'm in for the long haul. My plan is to, you know, I want to be with her 'til her boobs sag to the floor!"

Giudice previously raved about her new relationship when she appeared on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in February.