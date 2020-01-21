Teresa Giudice Shares Photo from Her Parents' Wedding Day amid Split from Husband Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice is going through the family photo albums.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo from her parents’ wedding day on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo from 1969, her late mother Antonia Gorga smiles while wearing her wedding dress and holding a bouquet of flowers. Her father, Giacinto Gorga is seen standing next to his new bride.

“My parents wedding photo,” Teresa captioned the sweet photo, adding the hashtag #dec271969 to reflect their wedding date.

Teresa’s mom died in March 2017 after a battle with pneumonia at age 66.

“My mother, she fought really hard. But the pneumonia was too hard for her,” Teresa, 47, said at the time. “My mom, she was just the most caring, loving mom ever. And she only cared about my brother, me, and my dad. She was an amazing woman. She was pretty amazing.”

Following her death, Giacinto moved in with Teresa and her four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, whom she shares with estranged husband Joe Giudice.

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Joe and Teresa are separating after 20 years of marriage.

Prior to announcing their split, Joe and Teresa had been living apart for nearly four years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016. Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Due to the rough conditions inside the ICE facility, though, Joe requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal.

Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

During a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special that aired at the end of October 2019, Teresa said that she still holds Joe accountable for the time she lost with her family during her prison sentence.

“There’s no one else to blame, so yeah, I still blame him,” Teresa said, noting her mother’s death. “I got really angry when I lost my mom. Before that I wasn’t really angry, but then after that, it all hit me. And I became more open and more expressive of how I felt. No one should judge me unless they’re walking in my shoes. Unless they walk the walk, they don’t understand it.”