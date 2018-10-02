Teresa Giudice Shares 17-Year-Old Daughter Gia’s School Photo: 'My Beautiful Cheerleader'

Teresa Giudice is one proud mom!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, gave one of her children a sweet shout-out Tuesday on Instagram, sharing a photo of her oldest daughter Gia in her cheerleading uniform.

“My beautiful cheerleader,” she captioned the shot.

In the photo, Gia, 17, smiles as she leans against a tree while wearing her high school cheerleading uniform.

Giudice is also the mom of Milania, 13, Gabriella, 14, and Audriana, 9 with husband Joe Giudice.

Last month, she also celebrated the start of Gia’s senior year of high school on Instagram.

“My gorgeous, gracious amazing Gia! I’m so excited for you, starting your senior year! I remember your first day of kindergarten like it was yesterday, enjoy every moment this year! I love you so much!!” she wrote.

And while the reality star loves sharing photos of her girls on social media, she faced backlash after posting a photo in celebration of Audriana’s birthday last month.

For the occasion, the birthday girl wore a full face of makeup and a shirt that bared her belly, featuring a high neck and keyhole cutout on the chest.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful @audrianagiudice8 hope you enjoyed your party today 😘 Love you, Mommy ❤️😘 #9 #friendsparty #happybirthday,” Giudice, 46, captioned one mother-daughter snapshot, sharing multiple others from the bash to her Instagram feed and Story.

While many fans sent well wishes to the family and defended Giudice, others criticized her for allowing Audriana to wear makeup and a crop top.

“That’s [a lot] of makeup for a 9 year old … why can’t kids be kids? Why the need to grow up so quick,” wrote one, while a second commenter quipped, “Too young to be dressed like that.”

In July, Giudice took her family on a sun-soaked family vacation.

“Riding the waves,” she captioned a photo of her and Gia on a jet ski. She also shared a snap of the two posing side by side, with Gia in an orange bikini and Teresa in a striped one-piece swimsuit.

The proud mom also shared snaps of Audriana, including a video of her doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. “Audriana rocking the KiKi,” she captioned the clip.