The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went Instagram official with Luis Ruelas in December

Teresa Giudice Shares Bikini Photo from Vacation with Boyfriend Luis Ruelas: 'You Make My Heart Smile'

Teresa Giudice is enjoying some fun in the sun with boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, shared a photo from their sunny vacation on Friday, writing in the caption, "You make my heart ❤️ smile @louiearuelas."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Giudice strikes a pose in a black bikini and pink cover-up as she stands next to Ruelas, who is wearing a pair of gray and white shorts, in front of the waves.

The reality star capped off her beach look with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.

Giudice's Bravo family were quick to react to her sizzling snap with Ruelas, with her RHONJ castmate Dolores Catania writing in the comments section, "🔥🔥🔥."

Previously, Giudice shared several photos of herself and Ruelas visiting Los Angeles, including a snap of the couple hiking to the Hollywood Sign.

"Enjoying some LA vibes with my man @louiearuelas ❤️," she captioned another post earlier this week.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that the Bravo star is dating the businessman. "She is very happy, but taking things very slow," a source said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida.

Giudice went public with Ruelas shortly after finalizing her divorce with ex husband Joe Giudice in September. The two were married for 20 years and share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

The mother of three previously opened up about what she wanted out of her next relationship, saying she was looking for a change after being married to Joe for so long.