Teresa Giudice Shares Bikini Photo from Vacation with Boyfriend Luis Ruelas: 'You Make My Heart Smile'
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went Instagram official with Luis Ruelas in December
Teresa Giudice is enjoying some fun in the sun with boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, shared a photo from their sunny vacation on Friday, writing in the caption, "You make my heart ❤️ smile @louiearuelas."
In the photo, Giudice strikes a pose in a black bikini and pink cover-up as she stands next to Ruelas, who is wearing a pair of gray and white shorts, in front of the waves.
The reality star capped off her beach look with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.
Giudice's Bravo family were quick to react to her sizzling snap with Ruelas, with her RHONJ castmate Dolores Catania writing in the comments section, "🔥🔥🔥."
"So happy for you," The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson wrote, while Tamra Judge replied, "🔥 🔥."
"Gorgeous ❤️," Kelly Dodd commented.
Previously, Giudice shared several photos of herself and Ruelas visiting Los Angeles, including a snap of the couple hiking to the Hollywood Sign.
"Enjoying some LA vibes with my man @louiearuelas ❤️," she captioned another post earlier this week.
Giudice went Instagram official with Ruelas in December, writing alongside a picture of the pair cuddled up at a restaurant, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."
PEOPLE confirmed in November that the Bravo star is dating the businessman. "She is very happy, but taking things very slow," a source said.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida.
RELATED: Joe Giudice Says He and Ex Teresa Have 'Moved on Already,' Reveals He's 'Seeing' Someone New
Giudice went public with Ruelas shortly after finalizing her divorce with ex husband Joe Giudice in September. The two were married for 20 years and share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.
The mother of three previously opened up about what she wanted out of her next relationship, saying she was looking for a change after being married to Joe for so long.
"I never remember laughing with Joe. I don't," she told Andy Cohen during the RHONJ season 10 reunion in March. "I want someone to talk so sweet to me and be gentle. I want to be beautiful to him. I'm just so done with the whole Italian tough guy. I'm tired of that, I want something different."