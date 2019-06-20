Teresa Giudice Shares Her Anguish About Husband Joe 'Missing Out on So Much' If He Gets Deported

Teresa Giudice is opening up about the possibility of her husband Joe Giudice being deported.

In a Bravo Insider video released on Wednesday, Teresa, 47, admitted she was fearful of how much Joe, 47, would miss in the lives of their daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — if he gets deported to Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also explained that it’s been especially difficult to watch her daughters grapple with the fact that their father may not be around for some of the biggest moments in their lives.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” the mom of four said in the clip. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through,” she continued. “They should have their daddy here.”

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Teresa added. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

Joe and Teresa were both indicted in 2013 when they were accused of hiding their fortune in a bankruptcy filing. Joe was also accused of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

The mom of four was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud. Her husband started his prison sentence immediately afterward.

In October 2018, an immigration court ruled to deport Joe to his native Italy after his prison sentence. Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

After completing his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March, however, Joe has been in ICE custody and was recently moved to the facility in western Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees.

In May, the Bravo star was granted permission to continue living in the U.S. as he awaits the ruling.

“We are grateful that the court has granted the stay,” the family’s attorney told PEOPLE. “Joe looks forward to continuing this fight to the very end. There is nothing more important to him than returning home to his wife and kids.”

Image zoom Joe and Teresa Giudice Manny Carabel/Getty

Though Joe’s future in the U.S. may be uncertain, his family’s support has been far from that.

While his case awaits a final decision, Teresa and the girls have been publicly pleading with Donald Trump to pardon Joe and spare him deportation back to Italy.

Gia even created a petition on behalf of her, her siblings and Teresa urging Trump to intervene. She argued in her petition: “My father is not a danger to society.”

“He knows nothing of Italian culture, laws, societal norms, he has no immediate family and will not be able to secure work in this foreign land,” she wrote. Teresa separately posted on her Instagram urging people to sign the petition.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and her daughters Gia Giudice/Instagram

Joe’s daughters also honored him on his birthday in May with sweet Instagram shoutouts and went to visit their father at the Pennsylvania facility — the first time they had seen him since he was released from prison in March.

Most recently, Milania and Audriana sent heartfelt messages to their dad on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy I love you so much with all my heart! I can’t wait to see you again and I’m so lucky because your my dad like actually my dad and I love you,” Audriana captioned a touching video collage that features a plethora of photos with her reality TV family.

Audriana’s older sister, Milania, also posted a message dedicated to her father on Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day to my best friend,” she captioned a sweet photo of herself as a little girl wrapped in her father’s arms while sporting in big, white hair bow on her Instagram story. “I love you endlessly buddy.”