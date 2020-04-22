Teresa Giudice Sends Sweet Message to Former RHONJ Costar Dina Manzo After Father's Death

Image zoom Dina Manzo/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is standing by Dina Manzo in her time of need.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and mother of four penned a touching message to her former costar on Tuesday, after Dina and her sister Caroline Manzo revealed their elderly father, Joseph Laurita, had died.

“[Our] Daddy’s are together drinking wine 🍷,” wrote Teresa, 47. “Love you ❤️🙏🏻.”

It was a particularly sweet message, seeing as Giudice’s father Giacinto Gorga died just a few weeks earlier, on April 2.

Giacinto — who is also father to Joe Gorga, the husband of New Jersey Housewife Melissa Gorga — was a fixture on RHONJ. The Gorga patriarch appeared on the hit Bravo reality show since its first season premiered in October 2008.

His health struggles were documented in recent seasons of RHONJ, including multiple hospitalizations for lung-related issues (His wife Antonia Gorga died in March 2017 at the age of 66 following a battle with pneumonia).

“You were a fighter until the last breath,” Teresa wrote, in one of the many heartfelt tributes she penned about her father after his death.

It appears Dina and Caroline’s dad, who died on Monday, was the same.

“A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again,” Caroline, 58, wrote on Instagram. “May God bless you always, Dad, and grant you eternal peace. Know that you were loved. Forever in our hearts. 💔.”

Caroline and Dina did not reveal their father’s cause of death or his age.

Their dad had 11 children — including the Manzo women’s sisters Ann Ricks, Angela Rooney and Francesca D’Annunzio and brothers Jamie Laurita, Chris Laurita, Anthony Laurita, Joseph Laurita, Michael Laurita and Dominick Laurita.

Chris is married to former Housewife Jacqueline Laurita. On Tuesday, they both wrote touching tributes to the Laurita matriarch.

“Yesterday we lost the strongest man I’ve ever known,” Chris, 50, wrote on Instagram. “Right up until the last breath he taught me how to fight and to NEVER give up. He encouraged me to face all the challenges life throws at you head on! I’ll keep fighting Dad and I promise you I will never give up. I’m sure you’re already watching over all of us. R.I.P 4-20-20.”

“Your dad was a man that did the best he knew how, who remained married to the only woman he truly loved, and raised 11 beautiful children together through all the trails and tribulations, never once giving up!” commented Jaqueline, 49: “He was a fighter and a provider to the end! May God bless and rest his soul! XOXO.”

Also on Tuesday, Dina, 48, shared a series of photos of her dad to her Instagram Story, including a sweet throwback photo of her dad holding her 24-year-old daughter, Lexi Iaonnou, when she was a baby.

“Best grandpa,” wrote Dina, adding in another picture that her dad loved her husband Dave Cantin “like his own son.”

Iaonnou posted a gallery of pictures with her grandpa on her Instagram Story, too.

“Thank you for bringing me the best mom in the world and being the most unforgettable grandpa,” Iaonnou wrote. “We will miss you so so much.”

Lauren Manzo Scalia, Caroline’s daughter, looked back on her time with her grandpa as well.

“I hope you’er smiling up there, gramps,” she wrote on Instagram Story, on a photo of her and her late grandfather.