Teresa Giudice Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Gilroy Shooting One Day After Attending Festival

Teresa Giudice’s thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was affected by Sunday’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, which has left three people dead and at least12 injured.

One day after attending the event herself, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, shared how “truly heartbroken” she was to learn the devastating news.

“I’m truly heartbroken hearing the events that have taken place at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA,” she wrote in a statement shared on social media on Sunday.

“I was at the festival yesterday with wonderful staff, volunteers and many many families & I’m flooded with thoughts of them now as they navigate this tragic situation. Prayers and love to the community of Gilroy tonight,” she wrote, adding prayer hands and broken heart emojis.

In a post from Christopher Ranch, the only family-owned and operated commercial garlic farm in the country, Giudice could be seen smiling as she attended Day 2 of the food festival on Saturday.

“Day two of the world famous @gilroygarlicfestival is underway! So far it’s been nothing short of a resounding success! Garlic,” the post read. “Garlic brothers Ken and Aric Christopher were the first to greet celebrity chef @teresagiudice at her standing room only performance. Thanks to everyone for making it out to celebrate Gilroy, Garlic, and all things delicious!”

Chaos broke out around 5:41 p.m. local time at the annual three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said in a press conference late Sunday evening.

Although police have not identified the victims of the shooting by name, they have shared that the victims were a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.

Smithee confirmed the shooter was Santino William Legan, 19, who opened fire at 5:41 p.m. with an “an AK-47-type gun” and appeared to be shooting at random. He was confronted by police in less than a minute and fatally shot.

Police are still searching for a possible second suspect who was reported by some eyewitnesses, Smithee said, though he added Monday morning that police “really don’t know” if that second suspect exists.