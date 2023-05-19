Teresa Giudice Reaffirms She's 'Not Going Anywhere' but Is 'So Over' Feud with Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga

"I've been dealing with this for 10 years," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of the drama with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 19, 2023 05:17 PM
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. Photo: Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Even Teresa Giudice has had enough of the drama with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

"I'm just so over it," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Giudice, 51, told E! News. "I've been dealing with this for 10 years."

However, Giudice shot down rumors that she'd be leaving RHONJ because of the feud. "That's not true," she said. "Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere."

The mother of four added that she hasn't spoken to her brother or sister-in-law aside from filming the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

Still, "I wish them well," Giudice said. "I just gotta focus on our family, what's right for me. It's very stressful. As you get older in life, you gotta focus on yourself and what makes you happy."

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The rift will unfold in the upcoming Teresa Gets Married special, in which Giudice ties the knot with Luis "Louie" Ruelas in a lavish celebration in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

In a preview for the special, Margaret Josephs pointed out to Giudice "we're all here and Melissa and Joe are not." That caused Giudice to cry and Ruelas, 48, to get angry.

"If these f---ing people put one more message on Instagram," he warned. "I swear to God, I'm going to f---ing bury them so bad."

Giudice and Ruelas chose to exclude the Gorgas from their ceremony due to tension leading up to the August 2022 wedding.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Giudice "betrayed" Joe and Melissa in "a way that's unforgivable." Accordingly, the couple chose "not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs," referring to how Giudice played a part in spreading rumors that Melissa, 44, cheated on Joe, 43.

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice Reveals Plans to Move to California with Husband Luis Ruelas: 'I'm Counting Down'

On Tuesday's season 13 finale of RHONJ, Melissa called these claims "baseless" and recalled how it all started.

"Six months ago, Teresa called Joe over with Louie because she heard a rumor about me and she believes it so much that she had to call her brother over," Melissa said. "How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him!"

Joe detailed the call with his sister in a confessional. He claimed Giudice and Ruelas not only told him Melissa had cheated with "multiple men," but that a few days later, his niece Gia Giudice called him to say "we just think you can do better."

Melissa said her husband since 2004 "doesn't believe" the allegations and she didn't plan to confront Giudice about the issue in the months leading up to her wedding.

"I wanted to let her have a peaceful six months leading up to her wedding, look what ends up happening," Melissa said. She has her minion make me look bad in front of everyone so everyone can hear the words 'Melissa's a cheater.' And I'm done."

Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa and Joe Gorga. Jason Koerner/Getty

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Gets Married special airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

