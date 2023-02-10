Teresa Giudice Says She Gave 'RHONJ' Cast Member Rachel Fuda 'A Fair Chance': I Want to 'Put That Out There'

Teresa Giudice may not be flipping tables this season, but she is cooking up some drama already.

Following the season 13 premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey Tuesday, original cast member and star Giudice, 50, and co-star Jennifer Aydin joined the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein to talk about what fans can expect this season.

She also took time on the show to put to bed rumors that she didn't give newcomer Rachel Fuda a "fair chance."

"When I first met Rachel, I definitely gave her a fair chance, but you're gonna have to see how the season plays out, to see where that falls," Giudice told Rubenstein. "But I just wanted to put that out there."

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice. Michael Loccisano/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While the premiere didn't touch upon Giudice and Fuda's supposed arguments, the season 13 trailer teased a fight between the two at some point in the season. Giudice told Rubenstein she wants Fuda, 31, to know that despite what Fuda may believe, any trouble between them was not there from the beginning.

Another newcomer to the cast, Danielle Cabral, 37, was introduced into the group by Giudice after meeting her through mutual friends. Giudice also wanted to clarify that she didn't she didn't expect Cabral to be her "soldier," and was proud of how she came into her own this season.

"What I love about Danielle is that she's a leader. She's definitely not a follower," Giudice said. "I brought [her] on as my friend, but, like, she's not my bestie yet…meaning, she made her own opinion [on the others]."

She continued, "She got to know the whole group and I respect that so much about her — that she made her own opinion based on how she met everyone. So it's not like she's like, 'I'm gonna be Teresa's friend only, and that's it.'"

Of course, there's one Giudice storyline fans are anxious to see more of: The drama in Giudice's family, notably tension with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice (left) with Joe and Melissa Gorga (right). Jill Zarin/Instagram; Brian Ach/Getty for Republic Records

Melissa, 43, was notably not asked to be a bridesmaid in Giudice's August wedding, and the couple ultimately did not attend the event or, later, Giudice's 50th birthday party. On Tuesday's episode, the Gorgas expressed their hurt over Giudice's choice to exclude Melissa.

In a confessional, Melissa said of the bridesmaid snub, "Picking one person, who is your only brother's wife, and saying 'I'm gonna exclude you,' is a big f— you."

"That day, she showed how she really feels about both of us," Joe, 43, said of his sister. "It's sad."

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Giudice kept any insight into the ongoing feud to herself.

"I wished them well. I wish, you know, my brother and his family, just, I wish them well," she offered. "I guess you're gonna have to watch the season to see how it plays out."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.