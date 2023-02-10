Teresa Giudice Says She Gave 'RHONJ' Cast Member Rachel Fuda 'A Fair Chance': I Want to 'Put That Out There'

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin joined the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to talk about season 13 following Tuesday's premiere

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 06:05 PM

Teresa Giudice may not be flipping tables this season, but she is cooking up some drama already.

Following the season 13 premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey Tuesday, original cast member and star Giudice, 50, and co-star Jennifer Aydin joined the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein to talk about what fans can expect this season.

She also took time on the show to put to bed rumors that she didn't give newcomer Rachel Fuda a "fair chance."

"When I first met Rachel, I definitely gave her a fair chance, but you're gonna have to see how the season plays out, to see where that falls," Giudice told Rubenstein. "But I just wanted to put that out there."

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice
Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice. Michael Loccisano/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While the premiere didn't touch upon Giudice and Fuda's supposed arguments, the season 13 trailer teased a fight between the two at some point in the season. Giudice told Rubenstein she wants Fuda, 31, to know that despite what Fuda may believe, any trouble between them was not there from the beginning.

Another newcomer to the cast, Danielle Cabral, 37, was introduced into the group by Giudice after meeting her through mutual friends. Giudice also wanted to clarify that she didn't she didn't expect Cabral to be her "soldier," and was proud of how she came into her own this season.

"What I love about Danielle is that she's a leader. She's definitely not a follower," Giudice said. "I brought [her] on as my friend, but, like, she's not my bestie yet…meaning, she made her own opinion [on the others]."

She continued, "She got to know the whole group and I respect that so much about her — that she made her own opinion based on how she met everyone. So it's not like she's like, 'I'm gonna be Teresa's friend only, and that's it.'"

Of course, there's one Giudice storyline fans are anxious to see more of: The drama in Giudice's family, notably tension with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga.

Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice (left) with Joe and Melissa Gorga (right). Jill Zarin/Instagram; Brian Ach/Getty for Republic Records

Melissa, 43, was notably not asked to be a bridesmaid in Giudice's August wedding, and the couple ultimately did not attend the event or, later, Giudice's 50th birthday party. On Tuesday's episode, the Gorgas expressed their hurt over Giudice's choice to exclude Melissa.

In a confessional, Melissa said of the bridesmaid snub, "Picking one person, who is your only brother's wife, and saying 'I'm gonna exclude you,' is a big f— you."

"That day, she showed how she really feels about both of us," Joe, 43, said of his sister. "It's sad."

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Giudice kept any insight into the ongoing feud to herself.

"I wished them well. I wish, you know, my brother and his family, just, I wish them well," she offered. "I guess you're gonna have to watch the season to see how it plays out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/BzJ_FpQBrpX/ oliviabflowers Verified Remember...as far as anyone knows, we are a nice normal family. Edited · 188w
'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Honors Late Brother Conner on His 33rd Birthday: 'We Are Missing You'
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Says 'It Would Be Crazy' Not to Film His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave 'RHONJ' 'When the Time Is Right'
Dan Swygart instagram
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Shares What He's Learned Through Heartbreak: 'Build Yourself Up'
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Is Focusing on Her 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy’
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Is 'Building a Great Life' and 'Doing Whatever the Hell I Want' After Kody Split
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere
the drew barrymore show -teresa giudice teaches Drew how to flip a table like a pro!
Teresa Giudice Gives Drew Barrymore a Lesson on How to Flip a Table After Iconic 'RHONJ' Moment
Diamond White at the premiere of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" held at the Walt Disney Studios Lot on February 4, 2023 in Burbank, California.
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile attend Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Had to Cancel Valentine's Day Plans with Joe Amabile After She 'Double-Booked' Herself
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
Lisa Rinna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lisa Rinna Jokes 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Will Be Lacking 'Everything' After Her Exit
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon Proves She Still Remembers Her Lines from 'Friends' 23 Years Later
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series
Ken Jennings
Ken Jennings Sides with 'Jeopardy!' Contestant as They Jokingly Rag on 'The Price Is Right'