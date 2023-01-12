Teresa Giudice 'Can't Relate' to Jen Shah's Fraud Case: 'I Would Never Do Something Like That'

Teresa Giudice is sharing her honest thoughts about Jen Shah's prison sentence.

On Friday, Shah, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in prison (6.5 years) for her role in orchestrating a fraud scheme. While Giudice has also experienced her share of legal battles, spending a little over 11 months in prison for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2015, she shared on the latest episode of the Namaste B$tches podcast that she "can't relate" to Shah.

"I wouldn't steal anybody's money," Giudice, 50, told fellow podcast host Melissa Pfeister. "I would not do that. I would never do that. That's so bad."

"I'm a mother first. That was my first priority always since I started the show," she added. "I always put my kids first."

Continued Giudice: "But when you're stealing from people and the kids could read this, and be like, 'Mom, well why'd you do this', what do you say to your kids to that?"

The podcast host has four daughters — Gia, 22; Gabriella, 18; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice. As one of the franchise's mainstays since debuting on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009, Giudice added that all Shah can do while serving her sentence is "keep it together."

Shah will begin her sentence on Feb. 17, according to Matthew Lee of Inner City Press. Though U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein did not specify the facility in which Shah will serve out her sentence during her court appearance on Friday, it is said to be in the "Texas region."

After she leaves prison, Judge Stein also ordered Shah to serve five years of supervised release "to make sure you don't end up committing another crime," Matthew Lee of Inner City Press posted to Twitter.

Following Friday's sentencing, her attorney Priya Chaudhry issued a statement to PEOPLE about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's legal future.

"Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt. Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes," read the statement.