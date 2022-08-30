Teresa Giudice Says She and Luis Ruelas Had Sex 5 Times a Day on Their Honeymoon: 'We're Very Sexual'

Teresa Giudice and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas spent plenty of time in the bedroom on their European honeymoon.

On Friday, Giudice appeared at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia for an event alongside alongside fellow Housewives stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. During the live Q&A, the mother of four revealed that she and Ruelas had sex five times a day during their recent getaway to celebrate their new marriage.

That's an increase from their daily lives, according to Giudice, who told the audience they typically make love "every day, at least twice a day."

"Oh definitely, yes," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said, in video captured by The City Pulse scribe Whitney Ullman. "Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that's three!"

"We're very sexual," Giudice added. "And I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them."

"I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't keep his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth," she went on to say. "I'll leave it at that."

In fact, having a healthy sex life is one of the things Giudice said she expects in a partner. "We're very hot and steamy and I think that's the way you have to be," she said. "I'm really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?"

This isn't the first time Giudice has boasted about her and Ruelas's sex life.

During the RHONJ season 11 reunion, Giudice told host Andy Cohen that Ruelas "loved sucking" on her newly plumped lips.

Prior to meeting Ruelas that season, Giudice — who was newly divorced from her ex-husband Joe after 20 years of marriage — said that she was hoping for a partner who would have sex with her "at least three times a day."

Ruelas, the first man she said she's slept with since Joe, appeared to match her drive. Asked by Cohen about a report from The New York Post's Page Six in which Ruelas's exes alleged he "demands sex four days a day," Giudice said, "Yes, I found my match."

"Obviously you can't believe everything you read, but I have found my match," she continued, insisting that the article didn't scare her when it came to dating Ruelas.

"We can't keep our hands off each other," she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode in March 2021. "It's amazing, you don't even know."

SplashNews.com

Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 47, met at the Jersey Shore in 2020. They said "I do" on Aug. 6 in front of 220 guests at an extravagant wedding held on the grounds of the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Bravo cameras filmed the event, which will be featured on an upcoming wedding special expected to air next year after the conclusion of RHONJ's 14th season.

Though every moment of the romantic nuptials was filmed for viewers, Giudice and Ruelas left the film crew behind as they traveled throughout European over the next few weeks.

"Louie and Teresa had a fairy tale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairy tale honeymoon," a source to Giudice told PEOPLE before they departed. "They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife."

Their tour began in Mykonos, Greece — not far from where Ruelas popped the question nearly a year ago — and continued around Italy's Amalfi Coast. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin and boyfriend Gary Brody even spent time with the newlyweds in Capri.

Plenty of shots were snapped from the getaway and shared on both Giudice and Ruelas's respective social media. And yes, many of them depicted the pair kissing.