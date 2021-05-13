"My brother and I, we're very affectionate people," Teresa Giudice said of herself and her brother, Joe Gorga

Teresa Giudice Says Melissa Gorga Should Give Husband Joe 'More Attention' Like 'How They Used to Be'

Teresa Giudice is nudging Melissa Gorga to turn up the heat with her husband.

"My brother and I, we're very affectionate people. And by just touching him and being all over him … I mean, that's how they used to be," said Teresa, 48. "Maybe they're not like that so much now — I don't know, 'cause they've been married a while."

She added, "Maybe she needs to go back to how she was when they first were together."

Teresa Giudice’s Thoughts on Joe Gorga & Melissa Gorga’s Marriage Teresa Giudice | Credit: Bravo

Joe, who has been married to the Envy boutique owner since 2004, opened up about the differences he has noticed lately when it comes to their marriage during an April episode of RHONJ.

"We used to be so attached and I'm still like that," he told a group including Margaret Josephs, her husband, Joe, Jackie Goldschneider and Jackie's husband, Evan, after they all went out to dinner. "She's just changed. You turned into this different businesswoman."

"It started a couple of years ago with Envy," Melissa said in a confessional. "I'm not home as much as I used to be. I have to go to Fashion Week. I have to go to trade shows. I have appearances, red carpets. If it were up to him, I would just cook and clean and I'll be here at 4 with your dinner."

"Maybe we grew apart. It's just life," Joe told Melissa, saying later in reference to his wife, "The problem is, she's changed a little. For me, it bothers me. I want to be loved. Is that a problem?"

Melissa and Joe Gorga Melissa and Joe Gorga | Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

During the season finale of RHONJ on Wednesday, Melissa defended her husband after Margaret, 54, called him a "chauvinist," saying in part, "Whatever battle I'm going through, I'm handling. I'm a wife, I'm a mother of three, I've raised a full family and it's hard for me to just flip a switch and go you know what, I'm going to be different!"

"No matter how annoyed I am with Joe, I will lose my mind if someone pisses me off and comes for Joe," she added in a confessional. "Even though I want to kill him right now, I'll still lose my mind."

"I don't need anyone calling my husband a male chauvinistic f---ing pig. He is, he acts like it sometimes but I don't want to hear you f----ing two say it," she told Margaret and Dolores Catania. "I'm dealing with a lot, give me a little f---ing slack 'cause whatever you think I'm dealing with, It's probably more."

"I am worried what will come between the two of you if this is not fixed and you know what, the sad part is usually that a man has to see what he'll lose before he can change the way he thinks. I don't know what else to say," said Dolores, 50.