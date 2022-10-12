Teresa Giudice Says Husband Luis Ruelas Reached Out to Her Ex Joe Giudice to Get Dinner: 'He's a Gem'

Teresa Giudice also revealed on Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down that co-parenting with her ex-husband Joe Giudice has been going smoothly

By
Published on October 12, 2022 12:02 PM
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Joe Giudice/Instagram

There's no animosity between Teresa Giudice's new husband Luis Ruelas and her ex, Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, recently appeared on Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down, where she revealed that co-parenting her four kids with ex Joe, 50, has been going smoothly.

"It's great," she said on Sunday's episode. "My kids are really happy, and he's met Luis."

According to Teresa, even Luis, 47, and Joe get along.

"Luis has been amazing," she said. "[He] reached out to him — we went to the Bahamas and had dinner with him."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

When picking up one of Teresa's kids from Joe's house in the Bahamas — where he lives following his 2019 deportation to his native Italy — Luis apparently saw an opportunity to make peace, and decided to arrange a dinner with Joe without Teresa knowing.

"When he set it up, the dinner with my ex, he DM'ed him and I didn't even know about it," she recalled. "We were going to the Bahamas to pick up my youngest [child] ... and he DM'ed him. I'm like 'What?! What did you do?'"

The moment caused Teresa some anxiety at first, as she shared, "I'm freaking out. I'm like, 'You DMed my ex — for what?' And he's like, 'We're gonna have dinner with him.'"

But as the reality star explained, Luis had a thoughtful reason behind the meeting.

"He's like, 'Babe, don't you understand? I want to be good with Joe cause it'll make the girls feel comfortable.' I'm just saying, he's a gem. He really is."

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice Says She and Luis Ruelas Had Sex 5 Times a Day on Their Honeymoon: 'We're Very Sexual'

Teresa and Luis met at the Jersey Shore in 2020 and tied the knot this past August in a lavish, New Jersey ceremony.

The marriage comes two years after she finalized her divorce from Joe. They were married from 1999 to 2020, and share four daughters together: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

Joe has previously expressed his support for Teresa's new relationship, telling PEOPLE after her wedding, "I'm very happy for Teresa. My kids haven't said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Who knows what's true or not till I [hear] otherwise. Everyone needs to be happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Teresa and Luis continue to appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa was also a celebrity competitor on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, though she was eliminated in week 2.

Related Articles
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas, Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Enjoy Family Dinner with Her Ex-Husband Joe and Their Kids
Teresa Giudice; Luis Ruelas; Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says Things Are Amicable Between Ex Joe Giudice and Her New Boyfriend Luis Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Enjoy 'Another Day in Paradise' for Date Night in the Bahamas
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Wants to Make Husband Luis Ruelas 'Proud' on 'DWTS' : 'He Has the Moves'
Teresa and Joe Giudice
Joe Giudice Is 'Very Happy' for Ex-Wife Teresa's New Marriage: 'Wish Everyone the Best!'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas 'Are Embarking on a Fairy Tale Honeymoon' — Without Cameras
Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia, 21, Is All Grown Up — and the Spitting Image of Mom! — in New Photo
EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis enjoy the last days of their honeymoon with close friends Jill Zarin and her husband Bobby, Capri, Italy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas,Jill Zarin,Bobby Zarin Ref: SPL5334976 260822 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Meet up With Jill Zarin and Boyfriend Gary Brody on Italian Honeymoon
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas Greek Honeymoon
Inside Teresa Giudice's Honeymoon in Greece with Husband Luis Ruelas
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice honeymoon
Teresa Giudice Wears $620 Fendi Logo Swimsuit on Romantic Greece Honeymoon with Luis Ruelas 
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
See All the Photos of Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Shouts Out 'Chosen Family' in Speech at Her Wedding That Joe and Melissa Gorga Skipped
Bethenny Frankel is seen in midtown on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images); Teresa Giudice attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair 'Was Its Own Being Getting Married'
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding