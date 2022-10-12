There's no animosity between Teresa Giudice's new husband Luis Ruelas and her ex, Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, recently appeared on Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down, where she revealed that co-parenting her four kids with ex Joe, 50, has been going smoothly.

"It's great," she said on Sunday's episode. "My kids are really happy, and he's met Luis."

According to Teresa, even Luis, 47, and Joe get along.

"Luis has been amazing," she said. "[He] reached out to him — we went to the Bahamas and had dinner with him."

When picking up one of Teresa's kids from Joe's house in the Bahamas — where he lives following his 2019 deportation to his native Italy — Luis apparently saw an opportunity to make peace, and decided to arrange a dinner with Joe without Teresa knowing.

"When he set it up, the dinner with my ex, he DM'ed him and I didn't even know about it," she recalled. "We were going to the Bahamas to pick up my youngest [child] ... and he DM'ed him. I'm like 'What?! What did you do?'"

The moment caused Teresa some anxiety at first, as she shared, "I'm freaking out. I'm like, 'You DMed my ex — for what?' And he's like, 'We're gonna have dinner with him.'"

But as the reality star explained, Luis had a thoughtful reason behind the meeting.

"He's like, 'Babe, don't you understand? I want to be good with Joe cause it'll make the girls feel comfortable.' I'm just saying, he's a gem. He really is."

Teresa and Luis met at the Jersey Shore in 2020 and tied the knot this past August in a lavish, New Jersey ceremony.

The marriage comes two years after she finalized her divorce from Joe. They were married from 1999 to 2020, and share four daughters together: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

Joe has previously expressed his support for Teresa's new relationship, telling PEOPLE after her wedding, "I'm very happy for Teresa. My kids haven't said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Who knows what's true or not till I [hear] otherwise. Everyone needs to be happy."

Teresa and Luis continue to appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa was also a celebrity competitor on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, though she was eliminated in week 2.