"I want my fans to see it, because they've been on this journey with me," said Teresa Giudice, who is engaged to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas

Teresa Giudice Says Her Wedding Won't Appear on RHONJ — But It Could Get a Spinoff: 'We'll See'

Teresa Giudice is still sorting out the final details for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas — but she does know one thing is for certain.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that the pair's nuptials will not be featured on the Bravo hit show.

"No, it's not going — not on Housewives, no," Giudice, 49, said. "So, we'll see what happens."

Asked specifically whether it could appear in its own special, Giudice said: "I mean, we don't know ... I haven't decided, so we'll see."

"Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they've been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do," she continued. "It's [also] something I'll always have for myself, and, I don't know. I'm still torn."

Giudice also said she wants to "have a great time" during the ceremony, pointing out that you "can't play certain music" if the wedding is televised.

"So I don't know," she added. "I'm very torn."

Giudice and Ruelas met in 2020 while vacationing on the Jersey Shore. The twosome got engaged in Italy in October 2021.

Last month, Giudice expressed uncertainty about having the couple's wedding filmed for TV.

"I don't know. We'll see," she said on E! News' Daily Pop. "Luis, of course, [being on television] is not something he signed up for. He met Teresa Giudice and ... does he want to be on TV? No. But, if he dates me, does he have to be on TV? I mean, of course."

Giudice previously told PEOPLE she felt "a little overwhelmed" planning the special occasion, though she knew she didn't want the wedding "to be about everyone else."

"I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I," she said in January. "You always do things better and different at the same time. So I'm doing it, and I want it to just be about us."