Teresa Giudice's RHONJ Costars React to Her Engagement to Luis Ruelas: 'Wish You All the Love'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has reason to celebrate: Teresa Giudice is engaged!

PEOPLE broke the news of Giudice's engagement to boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Thursday, and her costars on the Bravo show have been sending congratulatory messages her way.

Jennifer Aydin shared a sweet statement on her Instagram Story for the happy couple. "First there was #Kravis... Now, there's #Louresa!" said Aydin, 44, in reference to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent engagement.

"@teresagiudice [and] @louieruelas," she continued, "[My husband] Bill [Aydin] and I wish you all the love! Love! Love! And happiness in the world!"

Melissa Gorga — who is also Giudice's sister-in-law — shared a photo from the romantic engagement alongside and wrote, "Congratulations!! @teresagiudice @louieruelas."

As for Guidice's brother and Melissa's husband Joe Gorga, the 42-year-old also posted a photo from the proposal on his Instagram Story, adding a few congratulatory stickers.

Giudice's close friend and former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo, who was present for the romantic occasion in Greece alongside husband Dave Cantin, shared PEOPLE's Instagram post about the engagement. She added a sticker that read, "She said yes!"

Giudice, 49, also received love from her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip costars. Cynthia Bailey shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Congrats to my beautiful friend!"

"Congratulations @teresagiudice!" Luann de Lesseps wrote on her Instagram Story. "So happy for you!"

Ruelas popped the question at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, on Tuesday, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his lavish proposal.

A source told PEOPLE it "was absolutely exquisite."

"The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee," the source said. "Teresa was completely surprised."

PEOPLE confirmed Giudice was dating Ruelas in November 2020, just two months after her divorce from Joe Giudice was finalized. The exes share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Giudice and Ruelas, who met while they were both vacationing on the Jersey Shore, celebrated their one-year anniversary in July.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," Giudice wrote on Instagram at the time.