Teresa Giudice Reveals Favorite Memory from New Jersey Wedding to Luis Ruelas: 'It Was Surreal'

Teresa Giudice is still relishing in all the happy moments from her wedding to husband of three months Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"My favorite memory is when the doors opened and I began my walk down the aisle to 'Ave Maria,'" The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It was so magical and so surreal."

Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 47, tied the knot on Aug. 6 in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Jill Zarin/Instagram

Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice — were all by her side, as were Ruelas's sons David and Nicholas from a previous relationship.

The reality star wore a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown that featured more than 300 yards of hand-draped English netting. The train was more than 100 inches long, covered in crystal and pearl details, with long white beaded evening gloves to match. Her veil was embroidered with three hearts and the words sempre insieme, which mean "always together" in Italian. She paired the gown with white lace gloves and diamond crown.

Milania Giudice/Instagram; Jill Zarin/Instagram

Guests at the black tie affair included Giudice's RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

Décor for the couple's big day featured gold accents, white linens and lush floral arrangements, including two oversized hearts made of white flowers and tall, cascading centerpieces.

The pair had their first dance to Ruelle's "I Get To Love You" as smoke covered the floor where they twirled around.

Jill Zarin/Instagram

Guests later took over the dance floor, grooving to a sea of hits like Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel," Montell Jordan's "This Is How You Do It," Rihanna's "We Found Love," ABBA's "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" and Nelly's "Hot in Here" as covered by their wedding band.

A group of professional dancers also put on performances for guests, dancing a choreographed number at one point to "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" from the Moulin Rouge! film soundtrack.

For food, a multi-course menu that including steaks, Shake Shack, a pizza truck, and a candy truck provided tasty treats for late-night snackers.

"Seeing the people that I love, my friends and family, many of whom were crying and each step getting closer to the altar, seeing the smiles and tears on my girls faces and the smiles on Louie's sons faces and then standing there face to face with the love of my life, the man I am going to spend the rest of my life with, this is my favorite memory from my wedding," Giudice tells PEOPLE.