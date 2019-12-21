Teresa Giudice Reunites with Caroline Manzo for Special Project After Years of Feuding on RHONJ

Teresa Giudice appears to have reunited with former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar and friend Caroline Manzo.

The Bravo star, who traveled to Los Angeles recently, and Manzo, who has not appeared on the franchise since season 5, star in a new project together, according to a sneak peek shared by a fan account on Instagram.

In the clip, Giudice, 47, is seated next to Manzo, 58, at a red table decorated with color-coordinated surroundings as the ladies exchange small talk before filming their scene.

Reps for Bravo did not comment when PEOPLE reached out. Giudice’s lawyer, James J. Leonard, politely declined to comment.

It’s no secret that Giudice and Manzo are not fans of one another after falling out on RHONJ.

Giudice had previously accused Manzo and their RHONJ costar Jacqueline Laurita, who is Manzo’s sister-in-law, of being behind the government’s investigation into her family’s finances. Both have denied those claims.

Most recently, at BravoCon in November, Manzo told fans that she had not seen Giudice for six years. And despite their tension, she said she wouldn’t flinch if they crossed paths. “I would say hello to her if I saw her. If I saw her tomorrow, and it’s face to face, you just say hello to each other,” Manzo said. “It’s just human decency.”

Though Manzo and Giudice have not been on good terms, the latter has continued to be friendly with former RHONJ cast member Dina Manzo, who is also Caroline’s younger sister.

During her visit to California, Giudice shared a photo of herself with Dina.

Giudice’s West Coast trip comes days after PEOPLE confirmed that she and husband Joe Giudice separated after 20 years of marriage.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE exclusively on Dec. 17.

“Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness,” the source said. “They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long-distance relationship.”

The source added that “there are no plans for divorce” at this time, adding that “both of them are focused” on their four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa and Joe, 49, were childhood sweethearts and got married in October 1999. They have been living apart for nearly four years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Due to the rough conditions inside the ICE facility, though, Joe requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal. He flew to Europe in October, where he’s currently awaiting the final decision in his deportation battle. Teresa previously told PEOPLE the family understood why he chose to leave the United States after seven trying months in ICE custody.

Manzo previously made an on-camera prediction that Joe would have to go to jail and Teresa would divorce him afterward. And during Teresa and Joe’s bombshell Watch What Happens Live interview with Andy Cohen in October, the mom of four called Manzo “a rat” for her past comments.

“How could she predict that?” Teresa asked Cohen. “Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my life, regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds]! Those words would never come out of my mouth.”

Soon after, Manzo responded to Teresa’s allegations on her son’s podcast, Dear Albie. “I left [Housewives] five years ago. Within those five years, my name has come up numerous times, in positive ways and negative ways as well. I don’t respond to any of it, ’cause that was then and this is now. I live a very quiet life, as my Instagram will show, and I’m a normal person, a normal housewife. I don’t live by what people think of me. However, there comes a point in everyone’s life when enough is enough,” she said.

“I’m at that point with her because I have heard over the years that she has slandered me numerous times on her live shows, numerous times to people that just go up to her on the street, in the press, on reunions. This is not the first time she’s made this claim,” she continued. “Those are big words. Those are very big words. So once in a while, you gotta take the bully, pull ’em up by the shirt, pull ’em up to your face and say, ‘This is the reality. This is life. I am going to clear things up for you.’ And that’s what I’m doing.”