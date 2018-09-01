Red-Hot Mama! Teresa Giudice, 46, Flaunts Her Fit Bikini Body While on Vacation in Mexico

Teresa Giudice is a red-hot mama!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, shared a series of photos of her toned body to Instagram Friday, when she sported a strapless red bikini while standing in front of the beach and lounging in the pool.

“🌞Taking in everything summer has to offer me! 🌞,” she wrote about her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “#ThePalaceLife #LeBlancSpaResort#cabosanlucas #paradise #redbikini#workinghard.”

In another photo, the mother of four posed in a white one-piece bathing suit and a red-and-white robe.

“I’ve always loved the idea of not being what people expect me to be. Stay tuned…future is bright over here baby🌞🕶🌞 love love love #leblancsparesort #cabosanlucas#thepalacelife #summer2018,” she captioned the image.

In June, Giudice competed in the bikini division of a bodybuilding competition and won third place.

The Bravo star showed off her ripped abs, toned arms and muscular legs at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships in New Jersey.

A source told PEOPLE Giudice “has been training for this bodybuilding competition since December.”

“She wanted a new challenge and pushed herself to the extreme. Right now she is in the best shape of her life,” the insider continued. “She has lost a bunch of weight.”

The source added Giudice is “even more fit than when she got home [from prison].”

In addition to working out, Giudice told Women’s Health in 2016 that yoga helped her “get through it all” during her 11-month prison stay, adding that she planned to become an instructor in the practice.

“I love it so much that I want to get certified in it,” she said. “I have a few more months to go. I’m just taking my time, because I have four daughters. It’s a lot, but I’m definitely going to complete it.”

Meanwhile, her husband Joe Giudice, who is currently serving out his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, has also made some major changes to his body, losing 45 lbs. in prison.

Joe — who transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania last November — has completed more than 27 months of his sentence thus far. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple — who share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9 — “can’t wait to be reunited.”