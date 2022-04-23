"I wake up everyday feeling blessed and go to bed every night fulfilled," Teresa Giudice wrote on Instagram, celebrating her fiancé Luis Ruelas' birthday

Teresa Giudice Raves Over Fiancé Luis Ruelas on His Birthday: 'You've Changed My Life'

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are celebrating Ruelas' birthday in style!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a photo Saturday to Instagram of herself and her fiancé grinning ear-to-ear while snuggling over a scrumptious-looking dessert at a fancy restaurant in Turks and Caicos.

Giudice raved over her fiancé in the caption, telling Ruelas, "You have no idea how you've changed my life."

"Happy Birthday🎂 my Love ❤️," the reality star wrote, adding: "I wake up everyday feeling blessed and go to bed every night fulfilled."

Giudice also praised Ruelas for his relationship with her daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

"You have shown my girls what true love is, you nurture my soul, make me feel beautiful & adored, I'm so thankful to the universe for being us together," she said. "I Love You today and all of my tomorrows."

She concluded, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday 🎂 this will be the best year yet! ❤️🎊🎁🎉🎈🥰🎂😘🍾."

Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas' Birthday: 'You've Changed My Life'.https://www.instagram.com/teresagiudice Credit: TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

Giudice also wished her fiancé a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, showing off the gorgeous resort where the couple is spending their getaway. In one snap, the television personality offered a look at the beautiful pool area of their resort, with palm trees planted in the center of the crystal clear water.

In another photo, Giudice and Ruelas held each other while posing by the pool, with colorful flowers and trees behind them.

Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas’ Birthday: ‘You’ve Changed My Life'.https://www.instagram.com/teresagiudice Credit: Teresa Giudice /Instagram

"Happy Birthday," Giudice wrote with the image, adding: "Love you."

Giudice met Ruelas while they were vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore. PEOPLE confirmed Giudice and Ruelas' romance in November 2020, two months after the RHONJ star and her ex-husband finalized their divorce.

The couple got engaged in Greece in October 2021. Ruelas pulled out all the stops, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the two "are a great match" for each other and are "true soulmates."