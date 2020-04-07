Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's Father Giacinto Gorga Laid to Rest at Private Funeral

Image zoom Teresa Giudice/instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has said her final goodbye to her father.

Giacinto Gorga, who died late last week at the age of 76, was laid to rest Tuesday at an intimate funeral service, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Melissa Gorga, Teresa’s RHONJ costar and the wife of her brother Joe Gorga, posted a photo of the family mausoleum decorated with flowers to her Instagram Story.

Giacinto is survived by daughter Teresa, 47, her estranged husband Joe, 49, and their four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11; son Joe, 45, daughter-in-law Melissa, 41, and their three children Antonia, 14, and Gino, 12, and Joey, 9. His wife Antonia Gorga died in March 2017 at the age of 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

Teresa posted an Instagram children of all the grandchildren, dressed in black, releasing doves into the sky as Italian music played.

Teresa’s attorney James J. Leonard previously told PEOPLE that Giacinto’s funeral would be “a private ceremony for immediate family.”

The small funeral comes as people around the world are being asked to keep their distance to combat the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. According to the New Jersey Herald, many funeral services are being limited to immediate family only, while others are opting to delay services for several weeks — even months.

Teresa announced on Instagram that her dad died on Friday morning. “God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” she wrote. “Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno.”

Calling him the “strongest man I know,” she reflected on his “devotion” to her late mother.

“Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband,” she wrote. “You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now.”

Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice also posted their own heartfelt tributes to social media.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Teresa’s attorney Leonard said, “Everyone is devastated. He was such a kind-hearted and loving man. He will be greatly missed by all of those who were fortunate to know him, but especially his children and grandchildren who absolutely adored him.”