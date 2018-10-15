Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Joe's Deportation with Photo of the Statue of Liberty Crying

Teresa Giudice is sending a message about her husband’s legal troubles.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted on social media Sunday for the first time since a judge ruled that Joe Giudice will be deported to his native Italy at the end of his prison sentence, sharing an image of the Statue of Liberty covering her eyes with her hands, seemingly crying and covering tears.

Teresa, 46, captioned the Instagram with a series of praying hand emojis. The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of immigration in the United States.

Joe, also 46, is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in 2019 and has 30 days to appeal the immigration court’s ruling.

Even though Joe has lived in America since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported from the United States if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Teresa “never imaged Joe would really get deported.”

“This is going to break her,” the source said. “She always knew that this was a possibility, but she put it out of her head. That’s the only way she could go on living day to day.”

The couple share four children: daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

Gia and Milania have also addressed their father’s deportation on Instagram.

“My dad, who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home,” Milania wrote. “We aren’t done fighting dad. I can’t believe this is happening. I can’t imagine another day without you.”

Gia shared a throwback photo with her father Sunday night, saying Joe “s no threat to society” and “would never harm a soul.”

“My father did his time and learned from his mistakes,” she said. “Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did.”