Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star joined host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night to share more about her surprise reunion with former housewife Jacqueline Laurita

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Published on February 15, 2023 03:06 PM

Teresa Giudice has no more bad blood with her former RHONJ castmate, Jacqueline Laurita.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas joined host Andy Cohen on Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she explained how her recent reunion with Laurita, 52, came to fruition.

"I've been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases — my step son is Nicholas — and they both have autism," Giudice, 50, told Cohen, 54. "So she's been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars so I reached out to her."

Cohen said he thought "hell froze over" when he saw the two reunited after having a tumultuous relationship on the show.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20030 -- Pictured: (l-r) Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas
Charles Sykes/Bravo

He also suggested their sudden rekindling may have had something to do with an "anti-Melissa" comment he saw Laurita make on social media, referring to Giudice's estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

"That didn't have to do with it," Giudice responded. "But then I was just like, that was also that... But I really have been thinking about her because it's crazy, we do both have Nicholases now."

When Cohen pointed out that it was still surprising because she and Laurita once "hated each other's guts," Giudice agreed but added, "Time heals all wounds. It really does."

Jacqueline Laurita, Teresa Giudice
Ben Gabbe/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty.

The two former foes reunited in Las Vegas over the weekend after what seemed like a final end to their friendship following Laurita's official exit from RHONJ in season 7.

But, as Giudice told Cohen, the time apart seemed to mend their broken friendship.

The two women posted separately of their reunion, using the same picture of them posing together at the Cipriani restaurant in the Wynn hotel, at which they enjoyed a "five hour lunch."

"5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good!" Giudice wrote in her caption.

Teresa Giudice on Reconciling with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Laurita shared her post, using the same caption as Giudice, but added, "NO, I don't want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don't have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now."

She continued, "No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship."

"It's that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good! 👯‍♀️" she concluded.

Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice (left) with Joe and Melissa Gorga (right). Jill Zarin/Instagram; Brian Ach/Getty for Republic Records

While Giudice is now on good terms with Laurita, the same cannot be said for her and Gorga, 43, whose ongoing feud has been playing out on season 13 of RHONJ.

On last night's episode, the pair got into a heated argument over the seating arrangements at her engagement party last year after Gorga claimed Giudice was lying about the way things unfolded.

The women also fought about the way in which Gorga treated Ruelas — despite Gorga insisting that she never once spoke badly about him.

"Stop putting it on me! I didn't f---ing do it! I am sick of you putting s--- on me!" Gorga yelled, later adding in a confessional how she seems to always be the one at fault in feuds with her sister-in-law.

"Somehow, someway, all roads lead to Melissa. She will never blame herself," Gorga said of Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

