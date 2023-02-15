Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played

Teresa Giudice has no more bad blood with her former RHONJ castmate, Jacqueline Laurita.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas joined host Andy Cohen on Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she explained how her recent reunion with Laurita, 52, came to fruition.

"I've been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases — my step son is Nicholas — and they both have autism," Giudice, 50, told Cohen, 54. "So she's been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars so I reached out to her."

Cohen said he thought "hell froze over" when he saw the two reunited after having a tumultuous relationship on the show.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

He also suggested their sudden rekindling may have had something to do with an "anti-Melissa" comment he saw Laurita make on social media, referring to Giudice's estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

"That didn't have to do with it," Giudice responded. "But then I was just like, that was also that... But I really have been thinking about her because it's crazy, we do both have Nicholases now."

When Cohen pointed out that it was still surprising because she and Laurita once "hated each other's guts," Giudice agreed but added, "Time heals all wounds. It really does."

Ben Gabbe/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty.

The two former foes reunited in Las Vegas over the weekend after what seemed like a final end to their friendship following Laurita's official exit from RHONJ in season 7.

But, as Giudice told Cohen, the time apart seemed to mend their broken friendship.

The two women posted separately of their reunion, using the same picture of them posing together at the Cipriani restaurant in the Wynn hotel, at which they enjoyed a "five hour lunch."

"5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good!" Giudice wrote in her caption.

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Laurita shared her post, using the same caption as Giudice, but added, "NO, I don't want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don't have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now."

She continued, "No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship."

"It's that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good! 👯‍♀️" she concluded.

Teresa Giudice (left) with Joe and Melissa Gorga (right). Jill Zarin/Instagram; Brian Ach/Getty for Republic Records

While Giudice is now on good terms with Laurita, the same cannot be said for her and Gorga, 43, whose ongoing feud has been playing out on season 13 of RHONJ.

On last night's episode, the pair got into a heated argument over the seating arrangements at her engagement party last year after Gorga claimed Giudice was lying about the way things unfolded.

The women also fought about the way in which Gorga treated Ruelas — despite Gorga insisting that she never once spoke badly about him.

"Stop putting it on me! I didn't f---ing do it! I am sick of you putting s--- on me!" Gorga yelled, later adding in a confessional how she seems to always be the one at fault in feuds with her sister-in-law.

"Somehow, someway, all roads lead to Melissa. She will never blame herself," Gorga said of Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.