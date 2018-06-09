Teresa Giudice Proudly Displays Her Muscles in a Bikini at Bodybuilding Competition

Teresa Giudice showed off the fruits of her fitness labor, competing in the bikini division of a bodybuilding competition — and she won third place!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, flaunted her ripped abs, toned arms and muscular legs in a tiny two-piece bikini at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday in Medford, New Jersey.

Giudice has kept fans apprised of her workout regimens since leaving prison with a noticeably more sculpted body two years ago, but she kept quiet about her entry into the bodybuilding competition this weekend.

Teresa Giudice Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Her last workout related Instagram offering came at the end of May, when she shared a video of herself exercising her back muscles.

“Two-way rear delt pulls on the cables. Keep your core tight and control the movement through out the entire exercise,” she wrote in the caption, including the hashtags “#shoulders #lifestyle#getfit @the1tlz.”

A video posted the day before showed her doing weighted squats, while another post from earlier that week showed her working on a curl machine. “Glute bridge on the lying hamstring curl machine. Keep range of motion short and really squeeze at the top,” she advised in her caption.

Giudice is also a known Yoga enthusiast, telling Women’s Health in 2016 that yoga helped her “get through it all” during her 11-month prison stay, adding that she planned to become an instructor in the practice.

“I love it so much that I want to get certified in it,” she said. “I have a few more months to go. I’m just taking my time, because I have four daughters. It’s a lot, but I’m definitely going to complete it.”

Giudice continued, “I wish I would have done this years ago. I’ve never been flexible before, and now I’m really becoming more flexible, which I love.”

Meanwhile, her husband JoeGiudice, who is currently serving out his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, has also made some major changes to his body, losing 45 lbs. in prison.

Joe — who transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania last November — has completed more than 27 months of his sentence thus far. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

According to a source, the couple — who share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9 — “can’t wait to be reunited.”