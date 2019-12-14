Teresa Giudice Has Fun Mother-Daughter Night Out in N.Y.C. Amid Husband Joe's ICE Release

Teresa Giudice and her 10-year-old daughter Audriana are ringing in the holidays with some family time in New York City.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, shared a slew of Instagram Story clips from her epic Friday night out with Audriana at the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. The mother-daughter outing comes as Teresa’s husband Joe Giudice continues living in Italy while awaiting his final deportation ruling.

Teresa and Audriana started off their night with a glamorous stretch limo that drove the pair, along with a group of Audriana’s friends, to New York City. There, the group stopped by Sugar Factory before heading to Madison Square Garden for the holiday-themed concert.

On her Instagram Story, Teresa showed Audriana and her friends getting interviewed backstage and singing along to Lewis Capaldi’s performance of “Someone You Loved.” Other performers at the concert included Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers.

For the concert, Teresa wore a black shirt and black jeans paired with a fur coat, while Audriana opted for a pink sweater and jeans.

Also in attendance at Friday night’s Jingle Ball was Teresa’s sister-in-law and RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga, who brought along her daughter Antonia, 14.

The Giudices’ holiday plans come amid Joe’s ICE release. (The couple also shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, and Milania, 14.)

The reality star’s immigration case stems back to October 2018, when a ruling was made that Joe would have to leave the country after he finished serving out his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Joe, 49, was born in Italy and lived there for a year before his parents relocated to America. He never obtained American citizenship, and per U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

In March, Joe was released from prison, three years after first reporting. (Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes; she was released on Dec. 23, 2015.) He was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to wait out his appeal decisions.

This October, Joe moved to Salerno, Italy to find work while he awaits the court’s decision. Teresa, who has been married to Joe for 20 years, went to visit him in November, along with their four daughters.

While speaking exclusively with PEOPLE after her visit to see Joe in Italy, Teresa said that her four girls are planning on spending Christmas with their father.

“They’ve never spent Christmas in Italy before,” Teresa said. “So that’ll be nice and different. And there’s a lot of family there too, so it’d be nice.”

On Nov. 21, Joe shared a video from Salerno showing off the area’s extravagant Christmas lights and decorations.

“Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas …” he wrote. “Look how pretty, girls. Wish you girls were here. I love you.”