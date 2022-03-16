Teresa Giudice Says Melissa Gorga Won't Be a Bridesmaid When She Marries Luis Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are set to wed this summer, after getting engaged in Greece in October 2021

Teresa Giudice plans to have eight bridesmaids by her side at her upcoming nuptials, but sister-in-law Melissa Gorga won't be one of them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, appeared on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, where she revealed to host Andy Cohen that Gorga, 42, will not be included in her bridal party when she marries fiancé Luis Ruelas this summer. Gorga has been married to Giudice's brother Joe since 2004, and followed her sister-in-law (an original RHONJ cast member) to the hit Bravo show in its third season.

"Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?," Cohen, 53, asked. When Giudice replied, "No," he pressed her, saying, "Does she know that?"

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The reality star told Cohen, "Don't make a big deal. I mean, come on," but he asked, "Will this be news to her, hearing this now?"

Giudice admitted with a laugh, "I guess so, I mean, hello! We're on national TV."

Later in the episode, Giudice revealed that she envisioned Cohen attending her wedding with his pal Sarah Jessica Parker as his date. Giudice said she experienced the vision while partaking in a guided ayahuasca ceremony, which can lead to hallucinations.

When comedian Loni Love — who was also a guest on Tuesday's WWHL — asked Cohen if he planned to attend Giudice's wedding this summer, he replied, "We'll talk about it … there's a decent chance I won't be there with Sarah Jessica if I get invited."

Teresa Giudice says Melissa Gorga Won’t be a Bridesmaid Credit: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Giudice and Ruelas recently celebrated their one-year anniversary with a sunset cruise featured on the latest episode of RHONJ, during which Giudice told her daughters Gabriella, 18, and Gia, 21, that Ruelas is "an amazing guy."

"You guys know, otherwise, I wouldn't be doing this," she said of her relationship. "Your mom's pretty smart. And you guys see how he treats me. Isn't he great, guys? He's like the best guy ever. I love him. I really do."

Giudice and Ruelas got engaged in October 2021, when he proposed at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "It was absolutely exquisite," adding, "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."