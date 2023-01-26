Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Give More Air to 'Toxic' Years-Long Feud in 'RHONJ' Season 13 Taglines

Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga aren't giving any indication the end to their long-standing feud is in sight.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars exchange jabs in the Bravo show's season 13 opening credits, which were first unveiled on Thursday.

"You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air," Gorga, 43, says as her new tagline, alluding to her rocky history with her sister-in-law.

Giudice, 50, also doesn't mince words when weighing in on the family drama, sharing, "Blood may be thicker than water, but it's harder to clean when it spills," per Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to the battling in-laws, the clip introduces new cast members Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Cabral, 37, lays her cards out: "I may be over the top, but I'd rather be bougie than basic," while Fuda, 31, says, "I'm too busy running a business to care about yours."

Returning cast members Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin also reveal their taglines.

Catania, 52, is ready to hold her own on RHONJ, saying, "This Jersey girl has the luck of the Irish, and nobody's screwing with my pot of gold."

Josephs, 55, is warning her costars that she is better as a friend than foe, explaining, "I'm a loyal friend — and a lethal enemy," and Aydin, 45, says provocatively, "Payback's a bitch, so start barking."

Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RHONJ fans can expect the Giudice-Gorga family feud to continue on the new season of the Bravo show after Teresa opened up to PEOPLE last month about feeling "ambushed" when Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga, who is Giudice's younger brother, joined the cast of RHONJ back in season 3.

"Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV," she said at the time. "Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back."

"I never signed up to be on a TV show with my family. This was my thing. I was excited about it," she added. "It was something new for me, and it was like my job, and I was excited, and then all of a sudden I get bombarded and ambushed by my family. And it was very sad, because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered."

"I would've never sucker-punched them like that because I don't roll like that. If they were on a show, I would've never went on there and hurt them the way they hurt me. That's not my style. That's not the person I am. If anything, I would've got my own thing, because I'm always that. I always like to be different."

While some of the tension between the trio stemmed from the legal troubles that Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice faced years ago, more recent drama was centered around Teresa and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas's treatment of Joe and Melissa.

In May, the siblings got into an explosive fight during the RHONJ season 12 reunion after the Skinny Italian author called Joe a "bitch boy" and dismissively compared him to a Housewife. The argument got so intense between the two siblings that Joe walked off stage, threatening to "quit" the Bravo franchise.

Giudice later claimed she had apologized and mended things with her brother, but that was only the start of what was to come between them. In early August, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be at Giudice's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. (By that point, the RHONJ OG had already confirmed that Melissa would not be a bridesmaid in her wedding.)

Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

Joe and Melissa have since spoken out about skipping the wedding on their podcast, with Melissa calling it "unfortunate" and Joe admitting it was "one of the hardest days of my life."

"It was bad," he added. "But listen: let's go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me."

Ahead of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 returns at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 7, Bravo is airing a "Family Issues" retrospective special Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.