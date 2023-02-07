Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud.

"If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all," she said on Monday's episode of E! News.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

The reality star added that RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda let her know she would be missing the festivities due to the family drama, saying, "She told me the day before, I guess in support of Melissa."

"That's what a true friend really does, not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave," she added. "If you support your friend, she shouldn't have came at all."

Despite the guest list drama, Teresa said her big day went off without a hitch.

"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," she shared. "And I really felt the love in the room. Louie and I, everybody that was there, we felt the love. It was so amazing, it really was."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo/Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty

At BravoCon 2022 in October, Josephs opened up to PEOPLE about deciding to attend Teresa's wedding after talking with the Gorgas.

"[Melissa] was like, 'We're not making a stand. We're not telling you not to go to the wedding.' They would never do something like that. And I said, 'I'm going to go, but I'm not going to dance all night. I can't feel comfortable doing that,'" she recalled. "So I went, I gave them a gift, which she looked great coming down the aisle. She did. She walked down to 'Ave Maria,' and I cried when she came down the aisle. We stayed for the cocktail hour and then we didn't stay the whole evening."

The reality star added that she became emotional over the family drama at the wedding.

"I probably cried more than anybody because it was hard for me because I felt very torn and to know Melissa and Joe weren't there," she shared. "And I know it was hard for Joe and Melissa, I'm sure. And I was like, I know they're home crying. It was too emotional for me to stay and celebrate while they're home being in pain."

In early August, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be at Teresa's wedding. Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's unfortunate. I think it's sad," Melissa told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022. "I wish we could have gone, but it is what it is. We'll never get that back, and I didn't choose it."

Last week, Josephs claimed Teresa brought things that were "very hurtful" to Melissa and Joe while filming the new season of RHONJ and she can understand the couple's decision to skip her August wedding.

"I know what happened at the season finale and I think it's very unfortunate," she told E! News. "I know why Melissa and Joe were very upset and I think it was devastating."

She added, "It's very sad when this happens with families and I think Melissa and Joe are justified, truthfully, for not going to the wedding."

Josephs shared that RHONJ viewers will see the drama play out on screen during season 13, adding, "I think it makes sense and it's sad."

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.