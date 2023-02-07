Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga

"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of her August wedding to husband Louie Ruelas

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 7, 2023 05:29 PM
Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Theo Wargo/Getty

Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud.

"If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all," she said on Monday's episode of E! News.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19199 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

The reality star added that RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda let her know she would be missing the festivities due to the family drama, saying, "She told me the day before, I guess in support of Melissa."

"That's what a true friend really does, not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave," she added. "If you support your friend, she shouldn't have came at all."

Despite the guest list drama, Teresa said her big day went off without a hitch.

"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," she shared. "And I really felt the love in the room. Louie and I, everybody that was there, we felt the love. It was so amazing, it really was."

Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo) ; BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Margaret Josephs -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo/Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty

At BravoCon 2022 in October, Josephs opened up to PEOPLE about deciding to attend Teresa's wedding after talking with the Gorgas.

"[Melissa] was like, 'We're not making a stand. We're not telling you not to go to the wedding.' They would never do something like that. And I said, 'I'm going to go, but I'm not going to dance all night. I can't feel comfortable doing that,'" she recalled. "So I went, I gave them a gift, which she looked great coming down the aisle. She did. She walked down to 'Ave Maria,' and I cried when she came down the aisle. We stayed for the cocktail hour and then we didn't stay the whole evening."

The reality star added that she became emotional over the family drama at the wedding.

"I probably cried more than anybody because it was hard for me because I felt very torn and to know Melissa and Joe weren't there," she shared. "And I know it was hard for Joe and Melissa, I'm sure. And I was like, I know they're home crying. It was too emotional for me to stay and celebrate while they're home being in pain."

In early August, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be at Teresa's wedding. Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's unfortunate. I think it's sad," Melissa told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022. "I wish we could have gone, but it is what it is. We'll never get that back, and I didn't choose it."

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources

Last week, Josephs claimed Teresa brought things that were "very hurtful" to Melissa and Joe while filming the new season of RHONJ and she can understand the couple's decision to skip her August wedding.

"I know what happened at the season finale and I think it's very unfortunate," she told E! News. "I know why Melissa and Joe were very upset and I think it was devastating."

She added, "It's very sad when this happens with families and I think Melissa and Joe are justified, truthfully, for not going to the wedding."

Josephs shared that RHONJ viewers will see the drama play out on screen during season 13, adding, "I think it makes sense and it's sad."

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

