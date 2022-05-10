Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline

From meeting at the Jersey Shore to getting engaged, here’s a breakdown of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' relationship

Teresa Giudice has found love again.

After a very public separation and divorce from her husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has said she's met her soulmate in businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. We were two opposites," Giudice said in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show). "You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I've found my true match — my soulmate. He's really amazing."

Giudice and Ruelas met in 2020 while vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore. They confirmed their relationship in November that same year via a Facebook post shared by Giudice, and went on to get engaged in October 2021. Ruelas has appeared throughout season 12 of RHONJ, where some of Giudice's friends and family members have expressed concerns about the relationship due to allegations in Ruelas' past.

Regardless, Giudice and Ruelas are going strong, and frequently share updates about their relationship on social media as well as on the hit Bravo series.

November 9, 2020: Teresa Giudice reveals she is dating Luis Ruelas

Giudice and Ruelas first met during the summer of 2020, but the couple didn't publicly confirm their romance until November when Guidice posted a photo to Facebook that teased her new relationship. The image featured Giudice and her new beau at a football game with his hand around her waist. She captioned the snap, ​​"Excited to reveal my new boyfriend."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star's boyfriend was businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas, while another insider said that Giudice "is very happy, but taking things very slow."

Roughly one year earlier in December 2019, PEOPLE reported that Giuduce and her ex-husband Joe Giudice had made the decision to separate after 20 years of marriage.

December 2020: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas have a date night in New York City

The following month, Giudice and Ruelas made their first public appearance together as a couple. The pair was seen kissing and holding hands after going for a dinner date in N.Y.C.

December 22, 2020: Teresa Giudice makes her relationship with Luis Ruelas Instagram official

While Giudice had already shared the news of her relationship on Facebook, Ruelas made his debut on her Instagram in late December 2020. "The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she wrote in the caption, adding two heart emojis. The photo showed the couple seated next to each other with Ruelas' arm wrapped around Giudice.

The post received an outpouring of support from friends and followers, including her fellow New Jersey Housewives. Margaret Josephs commented, "You deserve all the happiness and love."

"So happy for you," added Jennifer Aydin.

December 25, 2020: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas celebrate their first Christmas together

A month after they debuted their relationship, Giudice and Ruelas spent the holidays together along with her four daughters.

Giudice's sister-in-law and Housewives co-star Melissa Gorga shared a photo of herself and her husband, Joe Gorga, alongside the couple on Instagram. "We haven't been able to post a couples pic in a while," she wrote in the caption. "Merry Christmas😘"

Giuduce shared her own photo of herself with her daughters, writing, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄😘."

January 29, 2021: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas take a beach vacation

Giudice and Ruelas kicked off 2021 with a sunny beach vacation. The reality star shared a photo from their trip, posing with her boyfriend next to the ocean. "You make my heart ❤️ smile @louiearuelas," she wrote in the caption.

February 16, 2021: Teresa Giudice says Luis Ruelas is her "soulmate"

In an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show), Giudice opened up about her relationship, calling Ruelas her "soulmate."

"I met an amazing man and I'm so happy," she said. "We're taking things slow, but I'm really, really happy."

Giudice also said that she and Ruelas "like the same things," which was a drastic change from her marriage with Joe Giudice.

March 24, 2021: Teresa Giudice says there's no drama between Luis Ruelas and her ex-husband

On an episode of What What Happens Live that aired on March 24, 2021, Giudice opened up to Andy Cohen about the dynamic between her Ruelas and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," said Giudice. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, 'cause I have daughters."

March 30, 2021: Luis Ruelas makes his first appearance in a RHONJ trailer

The mid-season trailer for the Bravo reality show made it clear that Ruelas would appear in the upcoming episodes. In the clip, Dolores Catania's ex-husband Frank Catania asks, "What's the deal with Teresa? I hear all over she's got a new boyfriend." Jackie Goldschneider then asked, "Why isn't she introducing anybody to this guy?"

Later in the trailer, Giudice's daughter Milania talks to her mother about her new boyfriend, saying, "I feel like you're, like, in love with him … you seem like it."

March 31, 2021: Luis Ruelas officially meets Teresa Giudice's ex-husband, Joe Giudice

While on a family vacation in Nassau, Bahamas, Ruelas joined his girlfriend, her ex-husband Joe and their four daughters for dinner.

The outing was captured by Joe and Teresa's daughter Milania who shared a video on her Instagram Story of Teresa and Ruelas seated at the head of the table while Joe is seated nearby. The pair's three other daughters — Gia, Gabriella and Audriana — are seated around the table as well.

April 23, 2021: Teresa Giudice celebrates Luis Ruelas' birthday on Instagram

Giudice shared a tribute to Ruelas on Instagram for his birthday on April 23.

"Happy Birthday to my beau @louiearuelas I'm so eternally grateful we found each other," she wrote in the caption. "You have shown me such love, kindness, openness & I feel lucky everyday to have found you!💕 I know we go together so well & I can't wait to celebrate this birthday along with all the birthdays to come in our future. Love you Louie!"

Later, on April 24, Giudice shared a photo of herself and Ruelas seated in front of silver mylar balloons that spelled out his name. "Happy Birthday @louiearuelas loved celebrating your birthday with you & your family hope you enjoyed everything," she wrote. "I adore 🥰 you."

May 12, 2021: Luis Ruelas makes his RHONJ debut

In the finale of the Bravo show's 11th season, Ruelas made his first appearance on the series. The episode documented a date night between Ruelas and Giudice, where they discussed their new relationship and first impressions of each other.

​​"I know you haven't met a lot of my friends, because, really, I'm not really telling anybody you know, just because I want to get to know you for me," Giudice told Ruelas during their date. "And as you see, I'm very guarded, especially because I have four daughters."

"Of course, if one of your daughters says, 'That guy's an a------,' then like, you're going to send me packing. If my son said the same thing, there's no compromises on stuff like that," Ruelas replied.

He also reminisced on meeting Giudice for the first time, saying, "I absolutely did not expect to meet you, and I really thought I'd probably be alone for like, the next 10 years."

In her confessional, Giudice reflected on re-entering the dating scene. "Getting back out in the dating world is really hard for me. I was married for almost 20 years. So when I first met Louie, I was nervous. It was like, very slow, baby steps," she said. "Our third date he gave me a kiss goodbye and that's when I was like, 'Mmm that was nice.' I got butterflies."

May 16, 2021: Teresa Giudice celebrates her 49th birthday with Luis Ruelas

Giudice celebrated her 49th birthday with Ruelas at Lefkes Estiatorio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. She shared a photo of the couple posing next to a three-tier birthday cake with the word "love" written on each tier.

"My Birthday Wish from last year came true. I Love You @louiearuelas ❤️" she wrote in the caption.

May 24, 2021: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas go a double date with Gia and her boyfriend

While in West Hollywood, California for a photoshoot, Giudice and Ruelas stepped out for dinner along with her daughter Gia, and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, at Craig's restaurant. Afterward, Giudice and Ruelas were spotted holding hands and kissing.

May 25, 2021: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas take a vacation to Tulum

The reality star and her boyfriend spent a few days on a romantic getaway to Tulum, Mexico, where Giudice posted Instagram photos of the couple enjoying their time at the Azulik Resort.

"The greatest gift you given me is simply you & your time. 💕" Giudice captioned a photo of the couple wearing matching black athleisure wear and sneakers.

She later shared photos of herself on a beach swing with Ruelas standing behind her, saying: "Spending a few days on the beach with you gives me a lifetime of memories, love you today & all of my tomorrow's."

July 18, 2021: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas celebrate their one-year anniversary

In celebration of their one-year anniversary, Giudice shared a heartfelt message to Ruelas on Instagram along with photos of the couple.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," she wrote in the caption.

Shortly after celebrating their anniversary, Giudice took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and Ruelas.

"Our first photo taken together," she captioned the post, which featured two images of the pair posing at the Glenmere Mansion in Chester, NY.

October 19, 2021: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas get engaged

While on a trip to Greece in October 2021, Ruelas asked Giudice to marry him. According to a source, the engagement occurred at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli and was quite an elaborate display.

"It was absolutely exquisite," the source told PEOPLE. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

The photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE showed Giudice and Ruelas dressed in white, surrounded by candles and roses. There's even a shot of Ruelas down on one knee as he presents Giudice with a ring.

October 22, 2021: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas celebrate their engagement in Greece

A few days after getting engaged, Giudice and Ruelas headed to Santorini, Greece to continue celebrating. Giudice documented the trip on her Instagram story, sharing a photo of the group (which included Ruelas as well as Dina Manzo and Dave Cantin) boarding a helicopter.

"Santorini, here we come!!!" she wrote.

Giudice shared a few more snaps after touching down in Santorini, showing glimpses of the island as well as their luxury hotel.

November 25, 2021: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas volunteer together for Thanksgiving

Giudice and Ruelas spent their first Thanksgiving as an engaged couple feeding LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness at the Ali Forney Center in New York City, where they dropped off food for around 150 people. Giudice's daughters Gia and Milania were a part of the day as well.

"This year's THANKSGIVING was very special!" Giudice wrote on Instagram along with photos of herself and her family at the event.

December 25, 2021: Luis Ruelas gives Teresa Giudice a car for Christmas

December 2021 marked Giudice and Ruelas' first Christmas as an engaged couple, and he rang in the occasion by gifting her a new car.

Giudice shared a photo of the extravagant gift on her Instagram story, writing, "Thank you my love," alongside a red heart emoji. She also tagged Ruelas and added, "I love you."

January 26, 2022: Teresa Giudice says she's overwhelmed with wedding planning

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Giudice reveals that planning her and Ruelas' wedding was a bit complicated.

"We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri," she said. "But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri."

Given Ruelas' thwarted engagement plan, Giudice suggested the idea of getting married in Capri, which Ruelas was on board for. "But I don't know places in Capri where to get married, so I had to find someone that does all wedding planning out there," Giudice added. "I just feel a little overwhelmed."

February 1, 2022: Teresa Giudice says she and Luis Ruelas won't have a prenup

When it comes to her pending marriage with Ruelas, Giudice said she's putting all her trust in him.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, the star said that she and Ruelas — who was in the audience — aren't planning on signing a prenup ahead of their wedding.

"I mean, I would [sign a prenup], you know, if he said so. I'm so very easy about that," she told Cohen. "He definitely has more than me. I would never take anything from him, I'm so not like that."

February 22, 2022: Teresa Giudice claims people "want to sabotage" her relationship with Ruelas

An episode of the Bravo series showed the RHONJ cast on a trip to the Jersey Shore, where some of Giudice's castmates expressed their doubts about Ruelas. Giudice eventually caught wind of the speculation about Ruelas' past that was circulating amongst the group, leading to a tense moment as they got ready for dinner one evening.

After a producer told Giudice that Ruelas did not want to join the group because he was upset about the rumors, Giudice became defensive and emotional. "I told him not to come around if he feels like that," she said. "I told him like, 'You don't deserve this. You do not have to do anything.' "

"They're not happy for us," she continued when the producer brought up the "stories" that were going around about Ruelas. They want to sabotage us."

She then left the house, later saying in a confessional: "Luis didn't sign up for this — to be antagonized, to be questioned. Anything. I'm in the public eye, not Luis. He's the love of my life. Like, I want to protect him."

March 15, 2022: Luis Ruelas addresses assault rumors in an episode of RHONJ

During a dinner with the other husbands on the show, Ruelas addressed allegations that he physically assaulted his ex-fiancée in front of their children.

"Yeah, I've had a couple of bad relationships, but I'm sure every guy at this table has a girl that'll talk bad about you, and say something different or opposite of the truth," he told the men after they confronted him.

Tiki Barber, the husband of Housewives friend Traci Johnson, then asked Ruelas specifically about the assault allegation. "There's no physical violence," Ruelas said. "There's no truth to that. There's a couple of very angry exes [who are] very thirsty for attention, so no."

In a later scene, Giudice and her daughter Gia spoke about Gia's initial concerns with Ruelas "He had a past relationship that was not good but you can't go based on that," Giudice responded. "Because if you look at me, I went away [to jail.]"

April 23, 2022: Teresa Giudice celebrates Luis Ruelas' birthday

Giudice continued her tradition of sharing a touching tribute to Ruelas on his birthday with a photo of them at a restaurant in Turks and Caicos.

"Happy Birthday🎂 my Love ❤️," the reality star wrote, adding: "You have no idea how you've changed my life. I wake up everyday feeling blessed and go to bed every night fulfilled."

She went on to say that Ruelas has shown her daughters "what true love is" and that he makes her feel "beautiful & adored."

May 2, 2022: Teresa Giudice says she's not sure if her wedding will be televised

During an interview on E! News' Daily Pop, Giudice said that she hasn't decided if her and Ruelas' wedding will be featured on her hit Bravo series.

"I don't know," Giudice told hosts Justin Sylvester and Tia Carrere. "We'll see."