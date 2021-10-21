The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, with Giudice gushing on Instagram, "A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving. You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows. ❤️❤️."