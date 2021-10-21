Teresa Giudice and Fiancé Luis Ruelas' Relationship Photos

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas are engaged less than one year after PEOPLE confirmed the pair's relationship in November 2020 

By Andrea Wurzburger October 21, 2021 05:04 PM

1 of 20

New Beginnings

In November 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice were dating, about two months after she and ex-husband Joe finalized their divorce

2 of 20

Soulmates Forever

Giudice told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March 2021, "I really feel like he's my soulmate."

3 of 20

Hitting the Slopes

Credit: teresa giudice/instagram

"Love being on the slopes with you ⛷ ❤️ ," Giudice captioned a photo of the pair skiiing in February 2021. She added the hashtags, "#snowbunny #skiing #youareanamazingskier." 

4 of 20

Cozied Up

"Missing U ❤️," Giudice captioned a photo of the pair getting up close and personal in April 2021.

5 of 20

Mother's Day Love

Giudice, who has four daughters with ex Joe, shared a loved-up photo with Ruelas on Mother's Day 2021. 

6 of 20

Birthday Wish Come True

Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

While celebrating her birthday in May 2021, Giudice said that her "Birthday Wish from last year came true," alongside a photo with her boyfriend. 

7 of 20

Quality Time

Credit: Teresa Giudice/instagram

The couple cozied up at a hotel in Tulum, with Giudice sharing on Instagram, "The greatest gift you given me is simply you & your time. 💕 #love #tulum #bestgift."

8 of 20

Life's a Beach

"Spending a few days on the beach with you gives me a lifetime of memories, love you today & all of my tomorrow's," Giudice captioned photos of the pair in Tulum.

9 of 20

Lady in Red

When it comes to their love, Giudice once wrote, "All the fireworks 💥 could never light up my world like you do ❤️." 

10 of 20

One Year Down, Forever to Go!

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, with Giudice gushing on Instagram, "A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving. You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows. ❤️❤️."

11 of 20

Something to Smile About

In another August 2021 photo, Giudice admitted, "I love your smile ❤️ #sunset #love #happiness"

12 of 20

Beach Days

"Love Love Love the way you hold me ❤️," Giudice captioned a photo of the pair by the beach in New Jersey in August 2021. 

13 of 20

Whatever Floats Your Boat

"Happiness is about making your own waves! 🌊 🕶🔥," the RHONJ star captioned a pair of photos with Ruelas on the water in The Hamptons . 

14 of 20

Nashville Is for Lovers

Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

While the pair were in Nashville, Giudice shared a photo with Ruelas captioned, "Nothing but Love in Nashville ❤️." 

15 of 20

Going Glam

Alongside a glam photo taken in September 2021, Giudice wrote, "I Love being in your arms ❤️." 

16 of 20

In His Arms

Giudice captioned a loved-up pic (with the location set to 'I Love you My Love'), "In your arms is where I belong….. ❤️." 

17 of 20

Endless Love

"Love you endlessly ❤️," Giudice wrote alongside a photo of the pair in October 2021. 

18 of 20

What Dreams Are Made Of

Days before PEOPLE confirmed their engagement, Giudice shared a photo of the pair looking so in love in Greece, captioning the cozy shot, "Don't ever stop dreaming❤️ #love #soulmate #greece🇬🇷."

19 of 20

They're Engaged!

Credit: Joseph Alexiadis/Backgrid

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Oct. 21, 2021, that Ruelas proposed in Greece!

20 of 20

XOXO

Credit: Joseph Alexiadis/Backgrid

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source told PEOPLE of the lavish proposal."The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

By Andrea Wurzburger