Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as were Luis's two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

Attending the black tie event also were a sea of Bravo talent including Giudice's RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

The event was filmed for a special set to air on Bravo, as PEOPLE previously reported. Missing from the big day were Giudice's brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, as well as RHONJ alum Dina Manzo, who was previously said to be a bridesmaid.

Speaking of bridesmaids, the women — including Catania, Aydin and Giudice's four daughters — wore various gowns in baby pink and held flowing white flowers. The groomsmen coordinated in dark suits.

As for the bride and groom, they both looked dazzling in white. Giudice wore a long, strapless white mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with white lace gloves. On her head, she wore a crown made of diamonds, her highlighted locks and extensions flowing down her back.

Ruelas kept it understated in a white blazer, black pants and a classic black bowtie.

Family was a big part of their outdoor ceremony. Giudice walked down the aisle to violin players and "Ave Maria," a song chosen to honor of her late parents. Each of the couple's kids joined them in the lighting of the ceremony's unity candles. And the ceremony was officiated by Ruelas's sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

"I will love you for a million tomorrows," Giudice told her now-husband before their kiss.

As for decor, the affair featured gold accents, white linens and lush floral arrangements, including two oversized hearts made of white flowers and tall, cascading centerpieces.

The pair had their first dance to Ruelle's "I Get To Love You," smoking covering the floor as they twirled around.

Giudice, 50, began dating Ruelas, 47, in 2020 after Ruelas asked for Giudice's phone number when they met organically and off camera.

While the couple have been vocal about being happy in their "love bubble," the relationship has not been without its share of controversy. People in Giudice's life have also questioned the coupling — including her own daughter Gia, who worried it was moving too quickly.

Still, Giudice and Ruelas have been steadfast in insisting their love has carried them through every obstacle, and she told him on Instagram in June: "I love you endlessly."

Even after RHONY star Ramona Singer (Giudice's cast mate from the first season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip) accidentally shared essential details about the wedding date on social media, the ceremony moved forward with some adjustments to their original plans.

Last weekend, the Turning Tables author had a bridal shower attended by some of her closest Housewives pals, including Darby, Catania, Aydin and rumored RHONJ newbies Danielle Cabral and Caroline Rauseo.

Aydin, 45, shared photos from the bash on social media, captioning her post: "Love celebrating your happiest moments with you @teresagiudice #LouResa #chosenfamily."

On Friday, friends in Giudice and Ruelas's inner circle gathered for a rehearsal dinner at The Highlawn in West Orange.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Guidice and Ruelas got engaged last October when he popped the question in a beachside proposal in Greece. Ruelas set up a sign in the sand that read "Marry Me" along with a walkway lined with candles. The moment was complete with a fireworks show for the couple.

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source told PEOPLE. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

Since then the couple has continued to show off their love on Instagram, posing for couples photos amid their many travels.

Their wedding is expected to air on Bravo next year, after season 13 of RHONJ finishes.