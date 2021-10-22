RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Heads to Santorini with Fiancé Luis Ruelas After Romantic Engagement

The couple got engaged on Tuesday in Porto Heli, Greece

Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas are celebrating their engagement in style.

After getting engaged in Porto Heli, Greece, on Tuesday, Ruelas and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, headed to Santorini on Friday. The couple is traveling with Giudice's former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin, both of whom were present for the proposal.

On her Instagram Story, Giudice shared a video of the group boarding a helicopter, writing, "Santorini, here we come!!!"

The Standing Strong author also posted a photo of the newly engaged pair posing beside the helicopter and a few aerial shots during their flight.

In one video, Giudice panned over to Ruelas and they exchanged "I love you's."

After touching down in Santorini, Giudice provided a few glimpses at the stunning island and their luxury hotel.

Giudice and Ruelas met while they were both vacationing on the Jersey Shore. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in November 2020, just two months after her divorce from Joe Giudice was finalized. The exes share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

The two celebrated their one-year anniversary in July.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," Giudice wrote on Instagram at the time."You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do.

"You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows," she added.

PEOPLE exclusively broke the news of the couple's engagement this week, with a source saying it "was absolutely exquisite."