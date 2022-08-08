Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas 'Are Embarking on a Fairy Tale Honeymoon' — Without Cameras

Teresa Giudice and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas are ready to celebrate married life to the fullest.

An insider close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey production says the pair are jetting off on a romantic honeymoon. But unlike their filmed exchange of vows, the couple will not be bringing Bravo cameras along to document their first international getaway as newlyweds.

"Louie and Teresa had a fairy tale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairy tale honeymoon," shares a source close to Giudice, 50. "They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife."

Once she returns from the fun-filled trip, Giudice will be busy at work. "Teresa and co-host Melissa Pfeister are launching a podcast Sept. 21st where they will be having candid conversations about life, love, fashion, family and much more," the source adds.

Giudice married Ruelas on Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Several Bravo stars made up the 220-person guest list, including Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Chanel Ayan, Ashley Darby, Dorinda Medley and Phaedra Parks. Giudice's brother and sister-in-law, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, were not in attendance.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the ceremony was filmed for RHONJ, but it's unclear how it'll play out on the small screen.

Giudice was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999 to 2020. The former couple share daughters Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12.

After the ceremony, the 50-year-old businessman sent well wishes to his ex-wife.

"I'm very happy for Teresa," he told PEOPLE. "My kids haven't said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Who knows what's true or not till I [hear] otherwise. Everyone needs to be happy."