Teresa Giudice previously introduced her new boyfriend to her ex-husband Joe Giudice when they had dinner in Nassau with their four daughters

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Enjoy 'Another Day in Paradise' for Date Night in the Bahamas

Teresa Giudice recently introduced her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas to her ex-husband of 20 years.

But the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, is also enjoying some alone time with Ruelas, 46, during their Bahamas getaway to Nassau. She raved about their romance on Friday as she shared photos from their date night on Instagram.

The mom of four looked gorgeous in a green leafy print minidress by Suite 707, as she posed with Ruelas in the lobby of the Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, before stepping out for their date. "Everyday is another day in paradise with you...," she captioned her post.

She later changed into a plunging blue floor-length dress with a red floral print and a thigh-high leg slit, as Ruelas upgraded from a black T-shirt to a strapping blue suit for date night. They posed in front of a piece of art in the lobby that read "LOVE" before going out.

The Bravo star made it Instagram official with Ruelas in December. PEOPLE previously confirmed in November that she is dating the businessman.

This week, she introduced Ruelas to ex-husband Joe, 48, who made an appearance for dinner at Graycliff Restaurant with their four daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Joe later shared a post-dinner family photo with Teresa and their girls. "I truly appreciate & hope i will continue to be present in my best friend life. A great person, mom, and confident individual," he wrote in the caption. "@teresagiudice@louiearuelas great meeting you and your boy."

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce in September, PEOPLE previously confirmed. He was deported to Italy in 2019 but they continue to co-parent their daughters.