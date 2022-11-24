Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate Their First Thanksgiving as Newlyweds with Her 4 Daughters

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Aug. 6

By
and
Published on November 24, 2022 05:59 PM

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are marking their first Thanksgiving as a married couple!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, and Ruelas, 47, celebrated the holiday on Thursday with Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Giudice documented the occasion on her Instagram Story with a photograph of a plate that was inscribed with a sweet quote.

"May our table always be surrounded with family and friends. May our home always have overflow with warm memories and healthy laughter," the plate reads. "May we always share kindness and love with one another."

Around the plate, Giudice tagged her husband's Instagram handle, as well as those of her four daughters.

TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

On Ruelas' Instagram Story, he gave fans a look at their elaborate dessert spread. At the end of the clip, he panned the camera upwards to show his smiling wife standing over the sweet treats.

Gia and Milania also took to Instagram to document the day. Gia showed off their Thanksgiving meal by posting a photo of her mom posing next to their turkey and their table spread on her Instagram Story.

Louie A. Ruelas/Instagram
Louie A. Ruelas/Instagram

Meanwhile, Milania shared a collection of photos featuring her and her sisters on the beach together. "forever grateful🫶🏻" she captioned the shots.

Gia Giudice/Instagram
Gia Giudice/Instagram

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot on Aug. 6 in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Giudice's four daughters were all by her side, as were Ruelas' sons David and Nicholas, who he shares with another woman from a previous relationship.

Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice, <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a>, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey
Teresa Giudice with her daughters. Manny Carabel/Getty

Earlier this month, the reality star reflected on her favorite moments from her wedding.

"My favorite memory is when the doors opened and I began my walk down the aisle to 'Ave Maria,'" she told PEOPLE exclusively. "It was so magical and so surreal."

Jill Zarin/Instagram
Jill Zarin/Instagram

"Seeing the people that I love, my friends and family, many of whom were crying and each step getting closer to the altar, seeing the smiles and tears on my girls faces and the smiles on Louie's sons' faces and then standing there face to face with the love of my life, the man I am going to spend the rest of my life with, this is my favorite memory from my wedding," Giudice added.

