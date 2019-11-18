Teresa Giudice Left BravoCon Early to Take Dad Giacinto Gorga to Hospital: 'Pray for My Father'

Teresa Giudice is asking fans to pray for her father after his hospitalization.

In a since-deleted Instagram shared on Monday, Teresa, 47, posted a photo of herself and her dad, Giacinto Gorga, with the caption, “PRAY FOR MY FATHER.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star reportedly had to leave BravoCon early on Sunday to take Giacinto to the hospital.

“Sorry, BravoCon fans,” Teresa said in her Instagram Story, according to E! News, alongside footage of an ambulance. “I had to leave,” she said.

“My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital,” she reportedly added.

His hospitalization comes just over a year after he was admitted to the hospital. In October 2018, Teresa posted a photo from his bedside to social media. She shared a photo of her boots resting on a hospital bed to her Instagram Story.. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, also stopped by to pay him a visit.

While keeping his father company, Joe snapped a selfie of the two smiling. In it, Giacinto wore a hospital gown and was connected to medical monitors.

“#family,” he captioned the photo. Teresa commented on the photo, writing, “love you both very much.”

And less than a year prior, Giacinto was hospitalized for pneumonia in November 2017.

His medical issues come amid a difficult time for Teresa and her family. Her husband Joe Giudice is awaiting the final decision in his deportation battle from Italy.

In October, a ruling was made that Joe, 49, would have to leave the country after he completed his jail sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. (Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.)

As Teresa explained in the RHONJ premiere, Joe was born in Italy and lived there for a year before his parents relocated to America. He never obtained American citizenship and per U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

Joe was released from prison in March but was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — moving overnight from the low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, to the high-security Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania.

He remained there until October, when he was allowed to move to Salerno, Italy.

Teresa and Joe, who have been married for 20 years, share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

During BravoCon on Saturday, Teresa was asked how the kids were doing after their recent visit to Italy to see Joe, which was filmed for a Bravo special.

“They’re still really missing Joe,” she admitted.

“You guys will see that play out but I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s free,” Teresa said. “It’s a very emotional trip. I cried a lot. It takes a lot for me to cry, but I cried a lot. It’s so emotional.”

“I thank you for all your love and support,” she told the fans. “It really means a lot.”

Mostly, she said she’s happy that Joe continued to fight.

“He keeps saying, I should never have sat there in ICE for 7 months,” Teresa recalled. “He keeps saying, ‘I could have saw [my kids] sooner.’ But I keep saying, ‘If you didn’t, they wouldn’t have known you were fighting. Now his daughters know he did fight. They were like, done with it. They were like, ‘Daddy, it’s enough. You have to get out of there.’ “

During a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special that aired at the end of October, Teresa said that she still blames Joe for the time she lost with her family during her prison sentence, including her late mother, who died shortly after her release.

“There’s no one else to blame, so yeah, I still blame him,” Teresa said, noting her mother’s death.

“I got really angry when I lost my mom. Before that I wasn’t really angry, but then after that, it all hit me. and I became more open and more expressive of how I felt. No one should judge me unless they’re walking in my shoes. unless they walk the walk, they don’t understand it,” she said.