Teresa Giudice Learns 'Moving On' Is Her 'Only' Option with Brother Joe Gorga After 6 Months of Therapy

The reality star told her therapist on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that "being around my brother scares me" because "his temper is out of control"

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on March 15, 2023 03:37 PM

Teresa Giudice may have to abandon hope of mending her relationship with brother Joe Gorga.

While speaking with therapist Tegan Sorvino-Quille on Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa, 50, recounted how the recent boys' night didn't go well between Joe, 43, and her husband Louie Ruelas.

"My brother must have told him to go f--- himself like 10 times," Teresa said.

Teresa mentioned how, although Joe told her he feels ready to make peace, he skipped out on her housewarming party.

"It's just very hurtful, you know, and it's like, sad," she said. "I looked around, I wished my parents were there. And then like, my brother not being there was also kind of weird. But you know, I only have my brother. Yeah, that's it. His wife and my nieces and nephew."

Teresa admitted to her therapist that "being around my brother scares me" because "his temper is out of control."

TV Personality Teresa Guidice visits People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images); Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga. Jim Spellman/Getty; John Lamparski/Getty

The Dancing with the Stars alum also felt triggered by that kind of behavior because of her past with her late dad, Giacinto Gorga. Teresa described her dad as "very strong" and "very stubborn."

"I don't want to see that anymore," she told Tegan. "You know, all this toxicity hurts."

Unfortunately, Tegan only saw one path forward. "If he doesn't listen, then moving on is your only other option," she told Teresa.

It also hurt Teresa that Joe's daughter Antonia didn't attend her daughter Milania's sweet 16 party. "It is upsetting. We went to Antonia's sweet 16 and Tony didn't come to Milania's 16," she said.

Teresa added that Milania, now 17, "was so hurt" by the gesture.

"Every single cousin ... showed up and the only one that was missing was Antonia," the mother of four continued.

Milania Giudice
Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Teresa and Joe have had bad blood for years, most recently after Teresa called Joe a "bitch boy" and dismissively compared him to a Housewife during the RHONJ season 12 reunion. This resulted in an explosive fight and Joe walking off stage, threatening to "quit" the Bravo franchise.

Things escalated in August when PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be attending Teresa and Louie's wedding. (By that point, Teresa had already confirmed that Joe's wife, Melissa Gorga, would not be a bridesmaid in her wedding.)

Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)
Bryan Bedder/Variety

Melissa, 43, told Sherri Shepherd last month that distancing from Teresa "was honestly the best thing for my family at that time."

"There's sometimes when you have to say, 'Enough is enough,' and I feel like everyone will see why through the show," she said on Sherri, adding that "it's a very sad situation."

Melissa also explained that she felt "extremely sad" to miss Teresa and Louie's wedding, but doesn't know if she and Joe will make amends with Teresa.

"I have always pushed forward. I've always put my best foot forward," Melissa said. "But you know what, sometimes when things are super toxic, it's hard to keep fighting that fight and if you're fighting it alone and it's one-sided."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

