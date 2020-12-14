RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Kisses Boyfriend Luis Ruelas During Date Night in NYC

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Teresa Giudice is dating the businessman

Things are heating up between Teresa Giudice and new her boyfriend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stepped out for a romantic date night with boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas over the weekend. The two were spotted packing on the PDA as they walked hand-in-hand in New York City.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, the pair are seen exchanging a sweet kiss after grabbing dinner together.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Teresa, 48, is dating the businessman. "She is very happy, but taking things very slow," a source said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida.

Teresa shared the news of her relationship on Facebook, posting a photo of herself and her new man at a football game.

Teresa previously opened up about what she wanted out of her next relationship, saying she was looking for a change after being married to Joe for so long.

"I never remember laughing with Joe. I don't," she told Andy Cohen during the RHONJ season 10 reunion in March. "I want someone to talk so sweet to me and be gentle. I want to be beautiful to him. I'm just so done with the whole Italian tough guy. I'm tired of that, I want something different."