Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Mark 1-Year Anniversary of Their Father Giacinto's Death

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga are marking the one year since their father died.

On Saturday, Giudice, 48, and Joe, 41, paid tribute to their late patriarch, Giacinto Gorga, with tribute posts shared on social media.

Sharing a set of videos on her Instagram account, Giudice began the caption of her post, writing, "Some days I cannot believe you're gone."

"I hate walking into the kitchen and not seeing your smile, hearing your warm laugh or feeling you squeeze my hand," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued, adding that her four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, "miss you everyday too."

"You were a perfect father & I know you & mommy are cooking a feast & dancing to Bocelli today, watch over all of us & always protect us all," Giudice concluded. "Love you Papa 🥃✨❣️🙏🏼💕."

On his respective Instagram account, her brother opted to share a throwback photograph to remember their late father.

In the picture, Giacinto is seen sitting beside his wife Antonia Gorga, who died in March 2017 at the age of 66 following a battle with pneumonia. Joe's three children — Joey, Gino and Antonia — are also pictured in the image.

"Missing you more than ever," Joe wrote alongside the picture. "I will honor you forever. 🙏."

At the end of the post, Joe also added the hashtag, "family."

News of Giacinto's death was initially confirmed by the mom of four on Instagram in April 2020.

"My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I," she wrote at the time. "I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life."

Along with the heartfelt tribute, Teresa also posted a video showing photos of her father throughout his life.

"You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno," she continued. "Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you'll be together now. 💕 Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace."

Joe also mourned his father's death on Instagram at the time.