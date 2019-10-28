RHONJ's Teresa & Joe Giudice Break Their Silence: Biggest Bombshells from Andy Cohen's Interview

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice made their first appearance together since he went to prison in March 2016 during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special that aired on Sunday.

Shortly after their 20th wedding anniversary, Teresa, 47, sat down with Cohen, 51, in his New York studio, while Joe, 49, appeared via satellite from Italy, where he moved earlier this month to wait out his deportation ruling.

Here are the biggest bombshell from their chat.

1. Joe Doesn’t Believe Teresa Has Been Faithful to Him

Much of the conversation was focused on the current state of Joe and Teresa’s marriage, and the cheating rumors that have followed both of them.

Back in February, Teresa was photographed holding hands with a man 20 years her junior, but her attorney denied to PEOPLE the two were romantically involved. Meanwhile, gossip about Joe’s infidelity had often been brought up on RHONJ.

Joe has denied those allegations, and on Sunday’s WWHL special, said he remained faithful to Teresa even when they were each away in prison.

Asked by Cohen if Joe believed Teresa had also been faithful, he said, “no, I don’t think so.”

Teresa maintained that she and the man she was photographed with were “just friends,” telling Joe, “You were photographed with women also.”

“That’s why it made it okay for you?” responded Joe sarcastically.

2. Immigration Officers Took Selfies with Joe After He Was Released

Joe described his final moments in the United States, revealing that immigration officers were taking photographs with him as they escorted the reality star on the plane to Italy. (An ICE spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment).

“I had two immigration officers, one on each side, taking selfies with me the whole time,” Joe told Cohen, adding that they left from an airport in Washington, D.C. “One guy in front, and I think there was someone else who carried a gun on a plane. You know, I’m a very dangerous guy.”

Joe went on to share that those same officers then turned to him for advice on destinations they should visit while touring Italy.

“They stood on the plane all the way until we got to Rome. I told them where to go and have a good time, because they were staying there ’til Monday, so they were heading out to a few islands in Naples and then they were heading back home,” Joe adds. “So told them where to go. I gave them recommendations to go and have a good time.”

Throughout the entire experience, Joe says he wasn’t handcuffed.

“They wanted to handcuff me. I was like, ‘Listen, I’m not getting in no handcuffs,’ ” Joe says to Cohen. “They’re like, ‘Will you behave?’ It’s like, ‘What the hell am I going to do? If I wanted to leave, I would like just kick your butts and leave. I ain’t going to do that. I go, ‘I want to go on the plane. I want to get the hell out of here.’ “

3. Joe Is Living with Family in Salerno, Italy

“It’s different, that’s for sure,” Joe said of his new residence. “I am living in my grandmother’s home right now. It’s small, but it’s fine.”

Teresa and Joe are parents to daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

They have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last March but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

That ruling came Joe’s way last October. He’s appealed twice so far, and has been denied both times. A final ruling is expected in November.

A petition to be released back to his home wasn’t granted, but a request to go to Italy was. Earlier this month, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Rome, where he has been spending time with family and FaceTiming his children.

While Teresa has publicly stood by her husband thus far, she has also been realistic about the fate of their marriage should he be deported, admitting on the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she’s “not doing a long-distance relationship.”

In the season 10 trailer for RHONJ, Teresa admitted that she doesn’t know if she’s still in love with Joe.

“I haven’t been happy in so long,” she admitted to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. “And I just want to be happy again.”

“I feel like I’m living the worst nightmare ever,” she told Danielle Staub, adding that she feels like “drinking a bottle of tequila every night.”

That trailer also included footage of Teresa showing a photo of a man she said she “hooked up” with, though her attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE he was a man named Tony, whom Teresa kissed “more than 30 years ago when they were in high school together.”

“[The media has] been writing about cheating and divorce rumors for the last 10 years, but guess what? Nobody is cheating, nobody is getting divorced,” he told PEOPLE. “The truth? Teresa and the girls are going to see Joe the first week of November. They talk and FaceTime everyday. Everyone is happy. No one is fighting.”

“There is an amazing story of love and perseverance, but I guess that doesn’t sell magazines or get clicks on websites,” Leonard added. “Even if you don’t like Joe and Teresa, think about their four daughters and please stop trying to destroy this family. They have been through enough.”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Nov. 6 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.