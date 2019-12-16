Teresa Giudice Shows Support for Husband Joe Giudice as He Posts About Letting Go of the Past

Joe Giudice is trying to stay optimistic while awaiting his final deportation ruling.

On Saturday, the husband of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram about life and needing to let go of the past.

“Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it,” read the quote shared by Joe, 49.

“Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment,” it continued. “Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!”

Teresa, 47, responded to her husband’s posting — agreeing with his message by commenting, “Very True.” She added the heart-eyes emoji.

Image zoom Joe Giudice/Instagram

Joe’s post comes just days after Bravo aired an emotional episode of RHONJ, shot back in April when Teresa learned that her husband’s second deportation appeal had been denied.

“I am shell-shocked,” said Teresa, who shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with Joe.

“I’m so drained,” she continued. “It seems like one bad thing after another. I feel like I’m just so numb. I feel like I can’t even believe this is happening.”

Family lawyer James J. Leonard, Jr. later explained Joe’s next steps to Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga. Unfortunately, Leonard didn’t have good news either.

“He’s in trouble,” Leonard said on RHONJ. “We have to start the whole process all over again. But the problem is, this is his last chance. And you’re not bringing forward new information, so I think the odds are against Joe at this stage.”

“Immigration is the hottest topic on the planet and I think Joe is caught in the crossfire of that,” he added.

Image zoom Teresa and Joe Giudice Steve Mack/FilmMagic

Joe’s immigration case stems from October 2018, when a ruling was made that Joe would have to leave the country after he finished serving out his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

The Giudice patriarch was born in Italy and lived there for a year before his parents relocated to America. He never obtained American citizenship and per U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

In March, Joe was released from prison, three years after first reporting. He was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to wait out his appeal decisions.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” Leonard told PEOPLE in a statement back in April. “We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”

Image zoom Giudice family Gia Giudice/Instagram

This October, Joe moved to Salerno, Italy to find work while he awaits the court’s decision. Teresa, who has been married to Joe for 20 years, went to visit him in November, along with their four daughters

Amid their family struggles, Teresa has remained realistic about the fate of their marriage, admitting on the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she’s “not doing a long-distance relationship.”

Speaking with PEOPLE after returning from Italy, Teresa said that she hadn’t yet decided whether she and Joe would stay together.

“We’re just going to take day by day and see what happens. That’s basically it,” she said. “I mean, I can’t predict the future, but as of now, it was two and a half days. It was too short to decide. But our daughters are the most important thing. We’ll see what happens. I mean, he lives in Italy, I live in America. I don’t know if that’s going to work.”

“I cried a lot,” she added, of the trip. “Just seeing my daughters with him and I was just very, very emotional. At the end of the day I just want Joe to be happy. I’m just happy that he was free.”