Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Husband Joe's Pending Deportation: 'We're Going to Fight This'

Teresa Giudice is supporting her husband Joe as the pair copes with his looming deportation.

Although the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, has stayed relatively quiet about her husband, she explained in her first on-camera interview since the news broke that they were taking things as they come and intend to appeal the court’s decision.

“I just take it day by day,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going to fight this.”

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Joe will be deported to his native Italy at the end of his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He began the sentencing in March 2016 and is set to be released in 2019.

Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

The father of four has 30 days to appeal the court’s decision.

When asked about the possibility of going straight from prison to Italy, Joe, 46, previously told ET in 2016, “There’s a chance of anything happening; There’s nothing in life that’s certain, we’ll deal with that when I get out,” he said. “I just wanna get out as quickly as I can and do whatever I can to get out of there.”

Since Teresa, who served a little over 11 months herself for the same crimes as her husband, was released from prison on Dec. 23, 2015, she has become the breadwinner for her family and has dedicated herself to the couple’s four children: daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

Just last week, Teresa opened up for the first time about her husband during a Bravo panel at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

“Everybody, please pray for my family that my husband Joe gets to come home see our daughter Gia graduate,” she said, according to a source at the scene. “And that’s all I’m going to say.”

An insider close to the mom of four previously told PEOPLE that although Teresa is coming to terms with the situation, she still fears the unknown.