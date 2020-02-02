Teresa and Joe Giudice Celebrate Daughter Milania's 14th Birthday: 'You Keep Us All on Our Toes'

Happy birthday, Milania Giudice!

On Sunday, Teresa and Joe Giudice each shared Instagram posts with numerous sweet photos to celebrate their daughter’s 14th birthday.

The mom of four, 47, shared a montage of throwback photos of Milania and included the teenager’s song “Can’t Wait to Grow Up,” which she performed on an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“@milania_giudice356 you are most loving, sweetest girl!” she wrote. “I’m so lucky to have the pleasure to watch you grow into a beautiful, thoughtful, smart young woman! You are always so caring and you are always HILARIOUS.”

“You keep us all on our toes and I hope this is the best year yet!” Teresa continued. “Happy Birthday – I love you so much beautiful ❤️🎊🎉🎂😍🎁😘🎈 #14 #happybirthday #superbowl2020.”

Joe, 49, also shared an Instagram photo montage on Milania’s special day.

“To my beautiful girl, You got me running in circles writing this today so many emotions coming out I want you know I love you buddy and happy birthday !” the father of four wrote. “You have brought such joy and happiness into our lives. The smiles, laughter, and memories have been some of the best moments of my life!”

“You have your own sense of humor that lights up every room you walk into and the kindest heart of anyone I have ever met,” the father of four continued. “I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE PARTNER! You will always be my princess of my heart. Love you buddy! @milania_giudice356 ❤️🥳😍.”

This is Milania’s first birthday since Joe was released from prison in March 2019 and transferred to the custody of ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania.

Her father remained there until he moved to Italy in October, where he awaits the final ruling in his deportation appeal.

After Joe arrived in Italy, Milania and her sisters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, went with their mother to visit him for an emotional reunion.

Months later, the four siblings traveled to Italy again to be with their father for Christmas.

Teresa did not attend the trip and that same month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that she and Joe are separating after 20 years of marriage.