Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special

The moment Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been waiting for is almost here.

Teresa Giudice and now-husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas are gearing up to give an inside look at their lavish East Brunswick, New Jersey, wedding in Bravo's upcoming Teresa Gets Married special. And with its arrival, viewers will finally get to see the couple's family-dividing rift with Joe and Melissa Gorga unfold on the small screen.

In a preview for Teresa Gets Married released Tuesday, the 50-year-old reality star is so excited for her big day — as are many of her loved ones who are in attendance for the special occasion. The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan are among the guests there in support of the couple.

"I want our wedding to be sexy, hot. Something that people wouldn't forget," Teresa says before jokingly adding, "With less clothes as possible!"

The Jersey wedding appears to bring not just big glam but major drama too.

As fans now know, Teresa went all-out with her dramatic wedding day hair. But not all of her attendees were in favor of the bold choice, with costar Jennifer Aydin suggesting that "the hair's supposed to be an accent" and "not the main event."

Hair problems aside, it's Margaret Josephs who points out that "we're all here and Melissa and Joe are not." In the very next scene, Teresa has bursted into tears — and this sends Louie off the edge.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

"If these f---ing people put one more message on Instagram," he warns, "I swear to God, I'm going to f---ing bury them so bad."

Gia Giudice, Teresa's oldest daughter with ex-husband Joe Giudice, then notes: "It's over for everybody, including me and my sisters."

Leading up to the big day, Teresa and Louie faced tension with Melissa and Joe that resulted in the longtime couple being excluded from the ceremony.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable." And because of that, The Gorgas were "not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs," referencing how Teresa played a part in spreading rumors that Melissa, 44, cheated on Joe, 43. (Melissa has vehemently denied the "baseless" allegation.)

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Coming to the Gorgas' defense, Margaret later told E! News: "It's very sad when this happens with families and I think Melissa and Joe are justified, truthfully, for not going to the wedding."

"I think everybody's going to see why," added Margaret, 56. "I think it makes sense and it's sad."

Teresa Gets Married airs May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.