Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special

Teresa Gets Married, airing May 23 on Bravo, is set to dive deeper into Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas's ongoing rift with the Gorgas

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 12:00 PM
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The moment Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been waiting for is almost here.

Teresa Giudice and now-husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas are gearing up to give an inside look at their lavish East Brunswick, New Jersey, wedding in Bravo's upcoming Teresa Gets Married special. And with its arrival, viewers will finally get to see the couple's family-dividing rift with Joe and Melissa Gorga unfold on the small screen.

In a preview for Teresa Gets Married released Tuesday, the 50-year-old reality star is so excited for her big day — as are many of her loved ones who are in attendance for the special occasion. The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan are among the guests there in support of the couple.

"I want our wedding to be sexy, hot. Something that people wouldn't forget," Teresa says before jokingly adding, "With less clothes as possible!"

The Jersey wedding appears to bring not just big glam but major drama too.

As fans now know, Teresa went all-out with her dramatic wedding day hair. But not all of her attendees were in favor of the bold choice, with costar Jennifer Aydin suggesting that "the hair's supposed to be an accent" and "not the main event."

Hair problems aside, it's Margaret Josephs who points out that "we're all here and Melissa and Joe are not." In the very next scene, Teresa has bursted into tears — and this sends Louie off the edge.

Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Charles Sykes/Bravo

"If these f---ing people put one more message on Instagram," he warns, "I swear to God, I'm going to f---ing bury them so bad."

Gia Giudice, Teresa's oldest daughter with ex-husband Joe Giudice, then notes: "It's over for everybody, including me and my sisters."

Leading up to the big day, Teresa and Louie faced tension with Melissa and Joe that resulted in the longtime couple being excluded from the ceremony.

Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Charles Sykes/Bravo

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable." And because of that, The Gorgas were "not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs," referencing how Teresa played a part in spreading rumors that Melissa, 44, cheated on Joe, 43. (Melissa has vehemently denied the "baseless" allegation.)

Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Coming to the Gorgas' defense, Margaret later told E! News: "It's very sad when this happens with families and I think Melissa and Joe are justified, truthfully, for not going to the wedding."

"I think everybody's going to see why," added Margaret, 56. "I think it makes sense and it's sad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teresa Gets Married airs May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
90 Day's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate Anniversary As Wedding Airs
'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate First Anniversary as Wedding Airs on TLC: 'I'd Do It All Over'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan
'RHONY' Reboot Comes in with a Roar — Plus Tears, Trips and a Housewife Who Compares Herself to Elizabeth Taylor
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps, RHONY
'RHONY' Alums Reunite and Return to St. Barts for 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy'
90 Day's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style Stand Strong at The Other Way Tell All
'90 Day' 's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style to Stand Strong at 'The Other Way' Tell-All
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiancee
'90 Day' : Nicole Suspects Mahmoud Is Unfaithful and Issues a 'Warning' on the Brink of Their Move to the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Rapper Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Sit Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game amid Rumored Romance
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Can Expect 'Retribution' at Scandoval-Centered Reunion, Promises Andy Cohen
Jenna Bush Hager celebrating her 15 year marriage anniversary
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Tribute to Husband Henry on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love Him. A Lot'
Match Me Abroad: Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
'Match Me Abroad' : Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée